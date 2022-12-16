Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Convicted murderer to get resentenced under high court ruling
A Mt. Pleasant man who pleaded guilty to a grisly 1974 murder will get resentenced after the state’s high court ruled that sentences like the one he received are cruel or unusual punishment. Delmar Kash Quezada, 64, was sentenced to life in prison on June 6, 1976, after pleading...
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides
Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan family reunited with dog that disappeared 6 months ago
A Michigan family reunited with their dog six months after it went missing. The pup went missing in Ingham County and was finally recovered 60 miles away in Livonia. It’s an incredible story that the Campos family is calling a Christmas miracle. Last summer, Pablo and Andrea Campos dropped...
abc12.com
Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Davison
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Davison Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in an apartment on South State Street. Police were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a wellness check. Once inside, they found two individuals deceased. The identities had not been released over the weekend.
W. MI man arrested for trying to cash fraudulent check
A Comstock Park man was arrested in Haring Township this week after attempting to cash a fraudulent check.
'Unbelievable': Grand Rapids man unknowingly the face of international romance scams totaling tens of thousands
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over the last several years, "romance scams" have become much more common, where people will use dating profiles or intimate relationships to try and scam people out of their money. It happens all over the world, but for one Grand Rapids man, he was scamming...
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
WNEM
Police investigate stolen car in Mt. Pleasant
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is investigating a stolen car case and is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a possible suspect. The incident occurred in the early evening of Dec. 15 in a Mt. Pleasant convenience store parking lot. The possible suspect...
2 Lansing police officers given NARCAN after exposure to white substance
All of the cars involved were towed as a bio-hazard.
Bystander electrocuted following crash in Montcalm Twp.
A bystander to a Saturday crash in Montcalm Township is in the hospital after he was electrocuted by downed power lines.
abc12.com
Raid on home where woman held captive caught on video
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- Michael Barajas was arrested this week by the Genesee County Sheriff's department on several felony charges, including human trafficking and kidnapping. Since then, his mugshot has gone viral, in part due to his teeth being filed to points. "The image is appalling, but the actions are a...
Concern mounts over missing mother of 8 in West Michigan
Family and friends of a West Michigan mother of eight are growing increasingly concerned after she went missing almost a week ago and her car was found abandoned.
‘Big Tree Hunt’ winner finds giant bald cypress
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Tree huggers, you’re going to need longer arms. A Grand Rapids man may have found one of the biggest trees in the state. Rob Nelson won the prize of “Potential State Champion Tree” at the ReLeaf Michigan’s Big Tree Hunt. Nelson...
Up North Voice
DNR welcomes 12 new conservation officers
REGION – One of the most selective law enforcement academies in the state is the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Conservation Officer Academy hosted graduation Friday at the Michigan State Police Training Academy in Lansing. They welcomed eleven men and one woman into the ranks of some of the most highly trained law enforcement professionals in Michigan.
Residents Of This Michigan City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Woman hit & killed while walking along I-94 in Calhoun County
A pedestrian was struck and died Saturday morning on Interstate 94 in Marshall Township. A pedestrian was struck and died Saturday morning on Interstate 94 in Marshall Township.
Greenville man hospitalized after coming into contact with downed power lines
A man is in the hospital after coming into contact with downed power lines at the site of a crash in Montcalm County.
Ceremony to honor Lou Anna K. Simon moved to Breslin to accommodate capacity limits
TW: Article includes references to sexual assault.While Michigan State University students are away for winter break, the Board of Trustees will be hosting a private ceremony to unveil a portrait of Lou Anna K. Simon, MSU's former president who resigned during the height of ex-MSU doctor Larry Nassar's sentencing.Although the portrait itself was included in Simon's 2019 retirement agreement, there wasn't a promise of a ceremony.The ceremony was supposed to take place at Cowles House on campus. Once invitations were sent out and the RSVPs returned, the event had to be moved to a larger venue to accommodate capacity limits....
Warehouses, hotels, offices: Empty buildings become housing in Michigan
In 1924, a three-story brick building in northwest Grand Rapids opened as a storage business with a large block letters advertising a “fire-proof warehouse” painted on the side. A laundromat moved in three decades later, followed by a pool hall called Lucky Ball in the 1970s. Then it...
Tv20detroit.com
High number of sick staff forces Ann Arbor Public Schools to close 2 schools; 4 were closed on Friday
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — "It's easy to prevent these illnesses and it's not being done," said Andy Brosius, parent of a first-grade student in Ann Arbor Public Schools, who wishes the district would mandate masks during periods of medium and high transmission of illnesses. Two schools, Tappan Middle...
