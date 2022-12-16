ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, MI

The Oakland Press

Convicted murderer to get resentenced under high court ruling

A Mt. Pleasant man who pleaded guilty to a grisly 1974 murder will get resentenced after the state’s high court ruled that sentences like the one he received are cruel or unusual punishment. Delmar Kash Quezada, 64, was sentenced to life in prison on June 6, 1976, after pleading...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tracy Stengel

Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides

Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
TECUMSEH, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan family reunited with dog that disappeared 6 months ago

A Michigan family reunited with their dog six months after it went missing. The pup went missing in Ingham County and was finally recovered 60 miles away in Livonia. It’s an incredible story that the Campos family is calling a Christmas miracle. Last summer, Pablo and Andrea Campos dropped...
LIVONIA, MI
abc12.com

Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Davison

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Davison Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in an apartment on South State Street. Police were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a wellness check. Once inside, they found two individuals deceased. The identities had not been released over the weekend.
DAVISON, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th

A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police investigate stolen car in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is investigating a stolen car case and is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a possible suspect. The incident occurred in the early evening of Dec. 15 in a Mt. Pleasant convenience store parking lot. The possible suspect...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
abc12.com

Raid on home where woman held captive caught on video

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- Michael Barajas was arrested this week by the Genesee County Sheriff's department on several felony charges, including human trafficking and kidnapping. Since then, his mugshot has gone viral, in part due to his teeth being filed to points. "The image is appalling, but the actions are a...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

DNR welcomes 12 new conservation officers

REGION – One of the most selective law enforcement academies in the state is the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Conservation Officer Academy hosted graduation Friday at the Michigan State Police Training Academy in Lansing. They welcomed eleven men and one woman into the ranks of some of the most highly trained law enforcement professionals in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Ceremony to honor Lou Anna K. Simon moved to Breslin to accommodate capacity limits

TW: Article includes references to sexual assault.While Michigan State University students are away for winter break, the Board of Trustees will be hosting a private ceremony to unveil a portrait of Lou Anna K. Simon, MSU's former president who resigned during the height of ex-MSU doctor Larry Nassar's sentencing.Although the portrait itself was included in Simon's 2019 retirement agreement, there wasn't a promise of a ceremony.The ceremony was supposed to take place at Cowles House on campus. Once invitations were sent out and the RSVPs returned, the event had to be moved to a larger venue to accommodate capacity limits....
EAST LANSING, MI

