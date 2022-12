The Tennessee Titans have released their injury report from Thursday and declared that five starters will miss their AFC South matchup against the Houston Texans in Week 16. However, that doesn’t mean that the Titans are only missing five starters. No one in the NFL has felt the attrition of the season more than the Tennessee Titans and the accumulation of injuries goes far beyond this injury report.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 45 MINUTES AGO