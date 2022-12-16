Read full article on original website
‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Charlie Cox Thinks The Upcoming Disney+ Revival “Won’t Be As Gory” As The Netflix Series
“Daredevil: Born Again” arrives next year as the final MCU show slated for Phase 5, with a Spring 2024 release on Disney+. Will fans be able to wait that long for the revival of Marvel‘s earlier Netflix series? Well, there’s plenty of other MCU content on the way to hold them over. Or maybe Charlie Cox‘s Matt Murdoch will make another cameo in an upcoming series or film like he did in “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.”
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’: James Cameron Says He Wants His Films To Avoid “‘Stranger Things’ Effect” Of Teens Who “Look Like They’re 27”
It’s no secret that James Cameron wants the world of Pandora in his “Avatar” franchise to look as realistic as possible. But it’s not all about digital verisimilitude for the director; it’s a practical feature in casting, too. Hence one of the reasons why Cameron shot “Avatar: The Way Of Water,” “Avatar 3,” and part of the upcoming fourth film at the same time: he didn’t want young actor Jack Champion to have a growth spurt on him in between films.
‘1923’: Harrison Ford & The Cast Talk About The Latest ’Yellowstone’ Spinoff, Marvel Movies & More [Yellowstoners Podcast]
The Yellowstoners, Mike DeAngelo and Rodrigo Perez, have returned. This time, instead of breaking down the latest episode of “Yellowstone,” the hosts turn their attention to the latest spinoff series, “1923.”. Also created by Taylor Sheridan, “1923” follows Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren),...
James Cameron Jokes The ‘SNL’ Papyrus Sketch About ‘Avatar’ Logo “Haunted” Him
Even the most staunch “Avatar” haters have to agree that James Cameron puts so much blood, sweat, and tears into the franchise in an insane attempt to make the most beautiful, technologically advanced films of all time. And yet, as was pointed out in a popular sketch on “Saturday Night Live,” the franchise’s logo just uses the simple Papyrus font that anyone can use for free. Why, James Cameron? Why?
Hugh Jackman Says Marvel Time Travel Trickery Allows For ‘Deadpool 3’ & ‘Logan’ To Co-Exist
One of the biggest surprises in 2022 was the announcement by Marvel that “Deadpool 3” would include the triumphant return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. After the hugely successful release of “Logan,” Jackman had sworn that there was no way he would return to the character. Well, apparently, the chance to team up with Ryan Reynolds was just too enticing. And thanks to an MCU trick, he can justify returning and not messing up “Logan.”
‘Millennium Mambo’ Restoration Trailer: Hou Hsiao-Hsien’s Ethereal 2001 Masterpiece Comes Back To The Screen
At 75 years of age and having already directed nearly 20 films, at this point in his career, Chinese-born Taiwanese film director and screenwriter Hou Hsiao-hsien delivers a film every ten years or so or whenever he’s damn ready. The last film he made, “The Assassin” (2015; our review), possibly the artiest, most meditative wuxia film ever made and something of a masterpiece (I don’t really make top 10 lists anymore, but the last time I did one, “The Assassin” was on it). Six of his films have competed at Cannes, and in 1990, Hou was voted “Director of the Decade” for the 1990s in a poll by Village Voice and Film Comment. He’s royalty (we were lucky enough to interview him in 2015, and you should read that piece).
Ana De Armas Fans’ Lawsuit Over ‘Yesterday’ Trailer Puts Movie Studios At Risk Over Deceptive Trailers
Movie studios are on notice after a federal judge ruled against Universal Pictures in a false advertising lawsuit over the trailer for Danny Boyle‘s 2019 film “Yesterday.” Variety reports that U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson ruled in favor of two Ana de Armas fans who filed the lawsuit in January. Their stance? They rented “Yesterday” after seeing de Armas in the trailer, only to discover all of her scenes were cut from the final film.
‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Review: Another Sturdy Collaboration Between Christian Bale & Director Scott Cooper
If you believe Christian Bale is one of our finest working actors, then you must make sense of his continued collaboration with writer/director Scott Cooper. Their latest joint, Netflix’s “The Pale Blue Eye,” marks a trinity of team-ups for Bale and Cooper. The only directors he’s worked with this much are marquee names like Christopher Nolan and David O. Russell.
‘Black Adam 2’ Not Moving Forward As The DC Hierarchy Of Power Doesn’t Change
We all knew changes were afoot, and new studio chief James Gunn revealed today that more DC Studios announcements would arrive in January, but today, there’s been one more casualty added to the old Water Hamada-led DCEU. “Black Adam 2” will not be moving forward. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced the news over social media today. The actor admitted Black Adam would not be part of Gunn and DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran’s DC plan but held out some for returning in the future.
‘The Inspection’ Exclusive Featurette: Elegance Bratton’s Own Experiences Shaped His Emotional New Film
Deciding to join the military is a massive decision for anyone who makes it, but it is complicated when you don’t see any other options for your future as a young, gay, Black man whose mother has cast him aside. That decision is how Elegance Bratton ended up with a camera in his hand.
‘Black Adam’: Expensive Reshoots After A Poor Test Screening Reportedly Increased Budget To $260 Million
Yesterday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson decided to post an update about the “Black Adam” franchise. Keep in mind, the previous update was about how the film was profitable and things were looking good for the film, financially. Well, the new update was less optimistic, to put it lightly. Instead, Johnson thanked fans and announced that the “Black Adam” franchise was effectively dead, as it’s no longer part of the DC Studios plan moving forward. As typically happens with this sort of news, more reports eventually get published that shed a little more light on the situation.
Scott Cooper Teases Even More Projects With Christian Bale After ‘The Pale Blue Eye’
It’s clear that Christian Bale is the type of actor who loves to collaborate with specific filmmakers multiple times over his career. He’s done that with Adam McKay, David O. Russell, and Scott Cooper, just to name a few. And it appears that his relationship with the latter filmmaker there is far from over anytime soon, even as they prepare the release of their third film together, “The Pale Blue Eye.”
Taylor Sheridan Has An Upcoming Show “No One Knows Much About” That Has “Four Of The Biggest Movie Stars Alive In It”
Taylor Sheridan looks like he has another hit on his hands with “1923,” the second prequel series to his TV sensation “Yellowstone.” And there are even more “Yellowstone” prequels on the way: “6666,” set in modern-day Texas, and “1883: The Bass Reeves Story.” But the most exciting upcoming Sheridan project may be one no one knows about: a show he’s shot secretly with some huge movie stars.
‘Blood’ Trailer: Michelle Monaghan Will Do Anything To Protect Her Son In Brad Anderson’s New Horror Family Thriller
Pandemics are already something of a horror, at least an existential one for modern-day audiences, and having a sick child is certainly a terrifying thought for all parents. Given all these problems are very real and scary, modern-day parents turn out to be even more protective of their children or become “helicopter parents.” And it seems like all these contemporary ideas are folded together in the new horror thriller “Blood” by genre filmmaker Brad Anderson best known for directing “The Machinist” with Christian Bale.
‘Yellowstone’: Taylor Sheridan’s Series Originally Had Robert Redford Committed At HBO
Five seasons in, Taylor Sheridan‘s “Yellowstone” remains a TV sensation, with two prequels already out and two more on the way. And based on the response this past weekend to the premiere of “1923,” the second “Yellowstone” prequel, Sheridan won’t slow down any time soon. The debut episode of “1923” is Paramount+‘s biggest premiere ever, bringing in 7.4 million viewers. Those are HBO numbers right there.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Elvis’ & ‘The Whale’ Land On Makeup & Hairstyling Oscars Shortlist
The Makeup and Hairstyling branch is always full of surprises and their 2023 Oscar shortlist selections lived up to their reputation. Expected players such as “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Elvis” and, despite the controversy over its fat suit, “The Whale” made the cut. As did a number of unexpected selections, “Blonde,” “Crimes of the Future” and “Amsterdam.”
‘No Bears’ Trailer: Jafar Panahi’s Latest Film Arrives As The Filmmaker Is Imprisoned In Iran
What’s the true test of an artist? In 2022, many artists get upset if their work doesn’t get good reviews or doesn’t make money. There are artists who are purists, who say they don’t care about those things, also. But maybe the true test of an artist is actually getting imprisoned for your art, as in the cast of filmmaker Jafar Panahi, who is about to release his new film, “No Bears.” Unfortunately for the filmmaker, he is in prison, serving a six-year term, because he wouldn’t stop pursuing his art.
‘The Rules Of The Game’ Trailer: 4K Restoration Of Jean Renoir’s Satirical Sendup Of Power & Privilege To Hit Theaters Later This Month
“Let the game begin:” Considered one of the greatest films ever made by the likes of Robert Altman, Wim Wenders, and Francois Truffaut, who deemed it “the film of films,” Jean Renoir’s “The Rules of the Game” is set to hit theaters this month in a stunning 4K restoration. A scathing critique of the French bourgeois, it is difficult to believe that this masterpiece was once feared lost forever. Released mere months before the onset of World War II, the original negative was destroyed during the ensuing destruction, with its reconstruction not occurring until 1959. One of the great satires ever made, Renoir’s comedy of manners, was banned by the French government upon its release for “having an undesirable influence over the young.” A portrait of moral callousness amongst a banal group of wealthy acquaintances as the world teeters on the precipice of destruction, the film is certain to ring true amongst a new generation of filmgoers.
‘Jung_E’ Teaser: A New Sci-Fi Actioner From ‘Train To Busan’ Director Yeon Sang-Ho Hits Netflix On January 20
South Korean director Yeon Sang-ho already has a great relationship with Netflix. The “Train To Busan” director teamed up with the streaming giant for the series “Hellbound,” its second season coming soon. Sang-ho has an adaptation of the popular manga “Parasyte: The Grey” coming to Netflix, too. Now, a new film from Sang-ho for Netflix emerges: “Jung_E,” a dystopian sci-fi actioner.
‘Onlookers’ Exclusive Trailer: Kimi Takesue’s Beautiful Documentary Debuts At Slamdance Next Month
For many, the idea of traveling to another country is fun and exciting. You just break out your camera, eat lots of good food, and interact with the locals, if you’re feeling adventurous. But that sort of attitude also discounts the very fact that foreigners can often be a disruptive force, interfering in the daily lives of locals while simultaneously treating them as some sort of spectacle. This is the exact relationship Kimi Takesue dissects in her upcoming documentary, “Onlookers.”
