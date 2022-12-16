ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot in face after argument with suspect, police say

HOUSTON - Police arrived at a local hospital and found a man shot in the face for unknown reasons. The incident happened Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. in Atascocita Meadows on Houston's far Northside. According to the Houston Police Department, some sort of disturbance happened at a residence where an...
Man charged in deadly shooting of woman outside Montrose-area bar

HOUSTON - A man turned himself in for the deadly shooting of a woman on Sunday outside a local Houston area bar. Brandon Rashad McKinney, 31, was charged with murder after shooting a woman outside a bar in Montrose in the 2300 block of Grant Street around 11:10 pm. on Sunday. HPD officers responded to reports of a shooting and found a woman, 29, with a gunshot wound in the head in the parking lot outside.
Deadly Houston bar shooting suspect turns himself in to police

HOUSTON - A man connected to a deadly shooting outside a Houston bar has turned himself in to police. Quanell X was with Brandon McKinney on Wednesday morning when he walked into HPD headquarters downtown. He was wanted for murder, accused of killing a woman outside a bar in Montrose...
One dead, 3 injured in shooting at club near Third Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting inside a night club near the Third Ward in Houston over the weekend. It happened around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning at The Oak Bar and Grill, located at 2533 Southmore Boulevard near Live Oak Street.
Houston funeral home returns remains of loved ones after sudden closing

HOUSTON — Several families are getting relief and closure after a funeral home abruptly closed with their deceased family members locked inside. Nicole Patrick and her sister, Shelly Sweeny, said they have been trying to get in touch with someone at the Wingate Funeral Home for more than a month to get the ashes of their father, Clyde Thomas Hodges, Jr., and his death certificate. Their wait finally ended Tuesday after confronting a man at the funeral home who identified himself as the manager.
