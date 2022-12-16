Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
Holiday Joy: When a Child Needs Help This Christmas: Local Children's Charity Provides for Underserved Kids.Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
Repeat offender arrested in North Houston for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in carSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot in face after argument with suspect, police say
HOUSTON - Police arrived at a local hospital and found a man shot in the face for unknown reasons. The incident happened Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. in Atascocita Meadows on Houston's far Northside. According to the Houston Police Department, some sort of disturbance happened at a residence where an...
fox26houston.com
Man charged in deadly shooting of woman outside Montrose-area bar
HOUSTON - A man turned himself in for the deadly shooting of a woman on Sunday outside a local Houston area bar. Brandon Rashad McKinney, 31, was charged with murder after shooting a woman outside a bar in Montrose in the 2300 block of Grant Street around 11:10 pm. on Sunday. HPD officers responded to reports of a shooting and found a woman, 29, with a gunshot wound in the head in the parking lot outside.
fox26houston.com
Deadly Houston bar shooting suspect turns himself in to police
HOUSTON - A man connected to a deadly shooting outside a Houston bar has turned himself in to police. Quanell X was with Brandon McKinney on Wednesday morning when he walked into HPD headquarters downtown. He was wanted for murder, accused of killing a woman outside a bar in Montrose...
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot while walking down the street during altercation in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is now in serious condition after being shot in southeast Houston on Wednesday. According to the Houston Police Department, the woman was shot in the 11800 block of Bay Cedar Road. Officials say the woman was walking on the street when an argument between her...
Woman critically injured in hit-and-run while trying to catch bus in northwest Houston, police say
According to police, the woman had just gotten off the bus and was crossing the street in a hurry to catch another one when she was hit.
16-year-old found shot to death in Harris County motel had been left there for days, deputies say
The teen, later identified by authorities as Tyrone Fiamahn, is believed to have been left dead in the room for several days.
Man Murders Ex Before Killing Himself in Houston Murder-Suicide
A woman who dated a deranged murderer is now dead after he killed her before taking his own life in Houston Thursday. Police say Milton Wayne Cole lured the uncle of Ja’Dee Turner out of his home before shooting her to death. He then shot and killed himself. They were both found dead in her bedroom moments later.
Couple killed in house fire identified as parents of HFD employee, neighbors say
HOUSTON — Fire officials are investigating a heating unit that may have started a deadly house fire in southeast Houston early Thursday, according to the Houston Fire Department. HFD said a husband and wife in their 70s were found dead in a home on Hemlock Street near Floral Street....
Update: City of Baytown gives all-clear after police activity reported at Home Depot
BAYTOWN, Texas — UPDATE: Baytown has given the all-clear. At this point, no other details are available. The city of Baytown is asking the public to avoid the Home Depot on Garth Road near Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road due to a heavy police presence. No other details have been...
Situation 'resolved peacefully' after heavy police activity at Baytown Home Depot, officers say
An employee told Eyewitness News that a man was in distress, but no one else was in danger.
3 families sue City of Houston over deadly police chases in Black neighborhoods
The three families are all dealing with the deaths of their loved ones who were innocent bystanders. Their attorney is attempting to prove that HPD engages in a pattern that violates the constitution.
Reward offered for information on driver who hit man, left him for dead near Foster Elementary
Houston police want to know who hit Bernardino Juarez as he was walking near Foster Elementary and left him for dead.
cw39.com
One dead, 3 injured in shooting at club near Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting inside a night club near the Third Ward in Houston over the weekend. It happened around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning at The Oak Bar and Grill, located at 2533 Southmore Boulevard near Live Oak Street.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after using stolen ID in attempt to withdraw $1,400 from ATM in Pearland, police say
PEARLAND, Texas – The Pearland Police Department is searching for a woman who is now wanted after reportedly attempting to use a stolen ID to take more than $1,000 out of a bank account in Pearland. According to the Pearland Police Department, the woman obtained the ID card from...
League City officers go after game console robber but lose him on Bay Area Boulevard, police say
Nope, a transaction with police officers nearby didn't stop a robber from committing a crime on Tuesday.
Carjacking suspect charged after leading police on chase in southwest Houston, HPD says
The 30-year-old suspect who was shot by police after hitting an innocent driver during a chase had three guns in his possession at the time of the shooting, officers said.
1 person shot during altercation with officers on METRORail light train near Midtown, HPD says
According to preliminary info by police, two officers initially stopped the suspect for unknown reasons before a fight broke out that spilled onto the train.
KHOU
Several Houston art studios destroyed in fire
The building was home to several local artists and a production studio. Some of the artists didn't have insurance.
HFD: Fire that destroyed several art studios in Sawyer Yards was intentionally set
HOUSTON — Several local art studios were destroyed Tuesday morning in a fire and arson investigators say it was intentionally set. This all happened at one of the studios in Sawyer Yards at around 6:30 a.m. Investigators believe the fire started at a production studio called Studio Bohemian. The...
Houston funeral home returns remains of loved ones after sudden closing
HOUSTON — Several families are getting relief and closure after a funeral home abruptly closed with their deceased family members locked inside. Nicole Patrick and her sister, Shelly Sweeny, said they have been trying to get in touch with someone at the Wingate Funeral Home for more than a month to get the ashes of their father, Clyde Thomas Hodges, Jr., and his death certificate. Their wait finally ended Tuesday after confronting a man at the funeral home who identified himself as the manager.
KHOU
Houston, TX
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0