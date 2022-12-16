Read full article on original website
Central NY man charged with selling computer attacks worldwide, prosecutors say
Clay, N.Y. — A Central New York man has been accused of being part of a business that for a fee organized massive international cyberattacks, according to federal prosecutors. Six people have been charged, accused of over a million attacks or attempted attacks on individuals and educational institutions, government...
NY cheerleader, 16, fatally stabbed by rival; teen girl pleads guilty
A New York teenager has admitted to fatally stabbing a rival cheerleader after a parade. The Journal News reports a 15-year-old girl, who was not named because of her age, pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Kayla Green. The defendant will serve 3 to 9 years in a state juvenile detention center, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.
Syracuse man pleads guilty after found with gun, ammo in car near Carrier Circle
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge for having a gun while a felon, prosecutors said. Cedric L. Hudson Jr., 36, of Syracuse, was arrested after driving erratically at 10:30 p.m. near Carrier Circle in DeWitt on October 17, prosecutors said in a news release.
Blackface incident at Upstate NY high school, others spark racism talks, programs
Superintendent Torie Gibson felt she had no choice but to make the unpopular decision. When learning Amador High’s football team had a group chat titled, “Kill the Blacks,” filled with derogatory language and racial slurs, she ended the Northern California school’s varsity season. That meant the...
New York state will now force companies to include salary ranges in job ads
New York will be the fourth U.S. state to require salary ranges with job postings when a new law signed Wednesday by Governor Kathy Hochul takes effect in September. This fall, one in every five people in the U.S. will live in a state with so-called pay transparency laws. The...
New laws for NY in 2023: Robocalls, minimum wage, nursing homes, voting reforms
New York lawmakers were busy this year, passing almost 200 new laws that will go into effect in 2023. Some of the most significant laws are aimed at protecting the environment, making it easier to vote, improving public safety, helping consumers, and increasing transparency from nursing homes.
Noted: Shiroff’s gracious concession in NY’s 50th Senate District (Editorial Board Opinion)
The hard-fought battle for the 50th Senate District ended this week with a judge declaring incumbent Democrat John Mannion the winner by just 10 votes over Republican challenger Rebecca Shiroff. Shiroff immediately and graciously conceded — an outcome that did not used to be noteworthy. It has become so in...
A frank conversation with an anonymous marijuana retail license winner in New York
Earlier this week, I received a call from one of New York’s first-round cannabis retail license winners. This person had just participated in the Office of Cannabis Management’s presentation on Friday to all Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licensees called “Rules of the road – preparing to operate a retail cannabis dispensary.”
State giving $10M to revitalize Syracuse’s Southwest Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The state of New York is providing nearly $10 million for 12 projects designed to improve walkability, restore historic buildings and create housing and business opportunities in Syracuse’s Southwest Side. The $9.8 million in funding announced Wednesday will support the city’s Southwest Gateway initiative, an effort...
NY legislators don’t deserve a 29% pay raise (Editorial Board Opinion)
New York state legislators have some nerve. As we write, they are reported to be heading back to Albany for a special session called for just one purpose: to raise their own pay a whopping 29%, from $110,000 to $142,000 a year, beginning Jan. 1. That would make them the highest-paid legislators in the country.
County threatens to take 2 former department stores at ShoppingTown by eminent domain
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency has taken the first step toward using its eminent domain power against the owners of two former department stores at the dead ShoppingTown Mall in DeWitt. The agency voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize its staff and attorneys to take various actions...
Technical mishap causes West Genesee lockdown; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 22)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 37. See when to travel to avoid frozen blast. First look: Three classically trained chefs are behind Pork & Knife, a new grab-and-go sandwich shop in downtown Syracuse. Their signature item, the Cubano, is a traditional Cuban version of our ham and cheese, but it packs succulent flavor. Is your mouth watering yet? (Charlie Miller photo)
Which bars in New York have all-night New Year’s permits? Sorry, there are none this year
For the first time since 2016, you won’t be able to head out to a bar on New Year’s Eve and party until dawn breaks on New Year’s Day. Because Jan. 1, 2023 is a Sunday, no bars in New York will be allowed the once-a-year waivers to stay open past regular closing time to ring in the new year until 8 a.m. Under a change in state law that took effect in 2016, bars can’t begin serving alcohol until 10 a.m. on Sundays (it had been noon before that).
I-81 project opponents: NY planners have to ‘redo everything’ to account for Micron; Not so fast, state says
Syracuse, NY — A group opposed to replacing Interstate 81 in Syracuse with a community grid told a judge Thursday that the state has to “redo everything” to account for the planned arrival of semiconductor manufacturer Micron to the northern suburbs. “They gotta crunch out the numbers....
‘One of the most intense storm systems in decades’ to lash Upstate NY on Christmas weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It would be hard to conjure up a worst-case weather scenario as bad as the one we’re facing this weekend: On the three-day Christmas weekend, Upstate New York could be slammed with a storm so powerful and so disruptive it happens only once every few decades.
When to travel in Upstate NY to beat frozen blast expected just before Christmas weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- If you’re planning to drive to visit family for Christmas, you might want to rethink your plans. A storm so disruptive it hits only once ever few decades is barreling across the country and will hit Upstate New York in earnest on Friday. It is likely to cause some combination of heavy rain, icing roads, bitterly cold temperatures, high winds and heavy lake effect snow.
NY to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces; plus, Mannion wins by 10 votes (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 18. Winter storm could disrupt Christmas travel. Holiday Treats: With 765 pounds of sugary frosting holding it together, it’s no wonder the Gingerbread Village at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Central New York has once again been named one of the top hotel displays this year by Forbes’ Travel Guide. See more photos of the sweet holiday display. (Provided photo)
First legal cannabis sale in NY to happen Dec. 29; state approves new growers and processors
During the Cannabis Control Board’s final meeting of the year, Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander announced New York’s first legal cannabis sale will happen at a Manhattan dispensary run by the nonprofit Housing Works on Dec. 29 – technically meeting the state’s goal of starting legal weed sales before 2023.
Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
First weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for “once in a generation” winter storm
Editor’s note: See our updated story on syracuse.com: ‘One of the most intense storm systems in decades’ to lash Upstate NY on Christmas weekend. Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has already begun issuing severe weather alerts for a massive winter storm expected to roll across the country this week and slam Upstate New York just before Christmas.
