For the first time since 2016, you won’t be able to head out to a bar on New Year’s Eve and party until dawn breaks on New Year’s Day. Because Jan. 1, 2023 is a Sunday, no bars in New York will be allowed the once-a-year waivers to stay open past regular closing time to ring in the new year until 8 a.m. Under a change in state law that took effect in 2016, bars can’t begin serving alcohol until 10 a.m. on Sundays (it had been noon before that).

NEW YORK STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO