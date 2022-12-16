ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Syracuse.com

NY cheerleader, 16, fatally stabbed by rival; teen girl pleads guilty

A New York teenager has admitted to fatally stabbing a rival cheerleader after a parade. The Journal News reports a 15-year-old girl, who was not named because of her age, pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Kayla Green. The defendant will serve 3 to 9 years in a state juvenile detention center, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Syracuse.com

State giving $10M to revitalize Syracuse’s Southwest Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The state of New York is providing nearly $10 million for 12 projects designed to improve walkability, restore historic buildings and create housing and business opportunities in Syracuse’s Southwest Side. The $9.8 million in funding announced Wednesday will support the city’s Southwest Gateway initiative, an effort...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Technical mishap causes West Genesee lockdown; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 22)

High: 40; Low: 37. See when to travel to avoid frozen blast. First look: Three classically trained chefs are behind Pork & Knife, a new grab-and-go sandwich shop in downtown Syracuse. Their signature item, the Cubano, is a traditional Cuban version of our ham and cheese, but it packs succulent flavor.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Which bars in New York have all-night New Year’s permits? Sorry, there are none this year

For the first time since 2016, you won’t be able to head out to a bar on New Year’s Eve and party until dawn breaks on New Year’s Day. Because Jan. 1, 2023 is a Sunday, no bars in New York will be allowed the once-a-year waivers to stay open past regular closing time to ring in the new year until 8 a.m. Under a change in state law that took effect in 2016, bars can’t begin serving alcohol until 10 a.m. on Sundays (it had been noon before that).
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

When to travel in Upstate NY to beat frozen blast expected just before Christmas weekend

Syracuse, N.Y. -- If you’re planning to drive to visit family for Christmas, you might want to rethink your plans. A storm so disruptive it hits only once ever few decades is barreling across the country and will hit Upstate New York in earnest on Friday. It is likely to cause some combination of heavy rain, icing roads, bitterly cold temperatures, high winds and heavy lake effect snow.
Syracuse.com

NY to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces; plus, Mannion wins by 10 votes (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 20)

High: 31; Low: 18. Winter storm could disrupt Christmas travel. Holiday Treats: With 765 pounds of sugary frosting holding it together, it's no wonder the Gingerbread Village at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Central New York has once again been named one of the top hotel displays this year by Forbes' Travel Guide.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins

Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

First weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for “once in a generation” winter storm

Editor’s note: See our updated story on syracuse.com: ‘One of the most intense storm systems in decades’ to lash Upstate NY on Christmas weekend. Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has already begun issuing severe weather alerts for a massive winter storm expected to roll across the country this week and slam Upstate New York just before Christmas.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

