Cortland, NY

One person injured in 3-vehicle crash on Rt. 481 in Clay

Clay, N.Y. — A three-vehicle accident Tuesday evening left one person injured after a driver tried to switch lanes on a highway in Clay, troopers said. State police responded around 4:47 p.m. to the crash on Route 481 just north of the Morgan Road overpass, troopers said on Wednesday. Once they arrived, troopers found a car turned on its side in a ditch.
CLAY, NY
State giving $10M to revitalize Syracuse’s Southwest Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The state of New York is providing nearly $10 million for 12 projects designed to improve walkability, restore historic buildings and create housing and business opportunities in Syracuse’s Southwest Side. The $9.8 million in funding announced Wednesday will support the city’s Southwest Gateway initiative, an effort...
SYRACUSE, NY
See 5 Onondaga County towns with average home sale prices over $300,000

Syracuse, N.Y. — Five towns in Onondaga County have average home sale prices of a least $300,000, according to new data. The towns includes Skaneateles, Spafford, Pompey, Otisco and Lysander. Skaneateles has the highest average sale price in the county at over $1 million, according to Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins

Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
SYRACUSE, NY
