Firefighters battle large SUV fire at Target parking lot in Camillus
Camillus, N.Y. -- Late night shoppers at the Target in Camillus were in for a shock when a car became engulfed in flames in the parking lot Wednesday. Around 9:44 p.m., multiple people called 911 to report a car on fire in the parking lot of Target, at 3657 West Genesee St., according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
Weedsport man pleads guilty to impersonating police officer, stealing rifle from squirrel hunter
A 24-year-old Weedsport man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two felony charges following his arrest in September for impersonating a police officer and stealing a rifle from a hunter. On Sept. 9, Zackary Harvey approached a group of squirrel hunters in the Howland Island Wildlife Management Area, claiming to be...
Missing Elbridge woman’s body was found in a gorge at state recreation area
Niles, N.Y. —The body of an Elbridge woman who was missing for six days was found in a gorge in Cayuga County by state rangers who used ropes to get to the body and recover it Sunday. The woman’s cause of death is still unclear. State Police are awaiting...
Onondaga County reporting 14 fentanyl overdoses in just 36 hours
Onondaga County has seen over a dozen overdoses in just a day and a half. In the last 36 hours, 14 people have experienced fentanyl overdoses in the county, County Executive Ryan McMahon said in a news conference Thursday. He could not confirm if any of the overdoses were fatal...
Onondaga County issues travel advisory, closes offices, parks due to storm
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County has issued a travel advisory for Friday and closed county offices in anticipation of the winter storm forecast to hit the region. The travel advisory was issued by County Executive Ryan McMahon starting at 7 a.m. Friday morning until 7 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from his office.
Technical mishap causes West Genesee High School lockdown, panics some students and parents
Camillus, N.Y. — An automated alarm set to go off during school emergencies sounded throughout West Genesee High School Wednesday morning, warning students and staff to go into lockdown. The warning was accidental, but some students and teachers at the school were not aware it was a false alarm,...
One person injured in 3-vehicle crash on Rt. 481 in Clay
Clay, N.Y. — A three-vehicle accident Tuesday evening left one person injured after a driver tried to switch lanes on a highway in Clay, troopers said. State police responded around 4:47 p.m. to the crash on Route 481 just north of the Morgan Road overpass, troopers said on Wednesday. Once they arrived, troopers found a car turned on its side in a ditch.
Syracuse man pleads guilty after found with gun, ammo in car near Carrier Circle
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge for having a gun while a felon, prosecutors said. Cedric L. Hudson Jr., 36, of Syracuse, was arrested after driving erratically at 10:30 p.m. near Carrier Circle in DeWitt on October 17, prosecutors said in a news release.
Central NY man charged with selling computer attacks worldwide, prosecutors say
Clay, N.Y. — A Central New York man has been accused of being part of a business that for a fee organized massive international cyberattacks, according to federal prosecutors. Six people have been charged, accused of over a million attacks or attempted attacks on individuals and educational institutions, government...
Update: Interstate 481 North in Clay reopened after reported rollover crash
Update as of 6:25: All lanes are reopened, according to the Department of Transportation. Clay, N.Y. — All lanes of Interstate 481 North in Clay are closed after a reported rollover crash, according to dispatches. At 4:47 p.m. multiple people called 911 to report a car rolled over on...
Bad multiple-car crash shuts down Route 481 in Clay. Update: All lanes reopen
Update 7:25 p.m.: All lanes on state route 481 northbound have been reopened, according to a state alert system. Traffic is still backed up and 911 callers reported that people are doing illegal u-turns on the road, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. A police officer told dispatchers that...
State giving $10M to revitalize Syracuse’s Southwest Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The state of New York is providing nearly $10 million for 12 projects designed to improve walkability, restore historic buildings and create housing and business opportunities in Syracuse’s Southwest Side. The $9.8 million in funding announced Wednesday will support the city’s Southwest Gateway initiative, an effort...
Former CEO of Syracuse charity sentenced to prison for stealing over $650,000 meant for disabled people
Syracuse, N.Y. — The former executive of a Syracuse-based charity has been sentenced to prison for stealing $650,000 from the nonprofit she founded with her husband and ran for over 25 years, according to the state Attorney General’s Office. Shirley Goddard, 76, was sentenced to serve one to...
With time and small celebrations, they’re battling Syracuse’s unsung malady: loneliness
Mary O’Brien has already celebrated Christmas by the twinkling tree in her living room. She keeps it up year round because she likes it, and because at 96 years old it’s some trouble to take it down. O’Brien will be alone on Christmas. Most of her family lives...
See 5 Onondaga County towns with average home sale prices over $300,000
Syracuse, N.Y. — Five towns in Onondaga County have average home sale prices of a least $300,000, according to new data. The towns includes Skaneateles, Spafford, Pompey, Otisco and Lysander. Skaneateles has the highest average sale price in the county at over $1 million, according to Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
Man accused of rape in LeMoyne College dorm flips out over Syracuse.com coverage: ‘I’m going to beat this’
Syracuse, NY -- A prisoner flipped out in court Wednesday over Syracuse.com’s coverage of his ongoing rape case involving an attack on a LeMoyne College student inside her dorm room. Jerel Walker, 35, was brought to an Onondaga Courtroom from Attica to be arraigned on rape and related charges...
NYC man who brought $75k worth of fentanyl to Syracuse sentenced to 10 years in prison
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Bronx man was sentenced to 10 years in prison this week for planning to bring $75,000 worth of fentanyl to Syracuse. Marvin Antonio Lantigua, 32, previously pled guilty to possessing a kilogram of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it, according to a news release from federal prosecutors. He was sentenced Monday.
Armory Square’s empty storefronts: Are the lights about to come back on?
Cheryl Chaif admits there have been times recently when she’s been a bit depressed while looking out from her restaurant, The Hops Spot, on Walton Street in Armory Square. “Some nights the only lights on are ours and the Lemon Grass (restaurant across the street),” Chaif said.
Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
How 2 brothers from downstate NY started a gas price war in a Syracuse suburb
North Syracuse, N.Y. -- Gas prices are falling in the Syracuse area, but in one suburb, they’re plunging, thanks to an old-fashioned price war started by two brothers from downstate New York. The average price of gas in the Syracuse area on Monday was $3.33 a gallon, according to...
