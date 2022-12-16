Friday Injury Report: Five to Spend Another Week on Sidelines

Denico Autry, Treylon Burks, Kristian Fulton among the seven players who already have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

NASHVILLE – It will be another week before Denico Autry returns to the Tennessee Titans’ lineup.

The same is true for several others.

Autry (pictured) did not practice and was one of seven players the Titans ruled out on Friday for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Titans' leader in sacks had been a limited participant each of the previous two days.

Also ruled out were: cornerback Kristian Fulton, safety Amani Hooker, cornerback Tre Avery, running back Dontrell Hilliard and wide receivers Treylon Burks and C.J. Board. None of them practiced Friday.

Hooker and Hilliard are the only ones who played last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hilliard sustained a neck injury early in that contest and did not return to action. Hooker has a knee injury after having missed time earlier this season because of a concussion (two games) and a shoulder injury (three games).

Autry will be out for the fourth straight game.

Fulton (hamstring), Avery (concussion), Burks (concussion) and Board (rib) are all out for the second straight week.

The only good news for Tennessee on the injury front is that running back Hassan Haskins looks ready to go. He missed the previous two games with a hip injury after having been listed as questionable on Friday. He was a full participant every day this week.

The complete Titans-Chargers injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: OLB Denico Autry (knee), CB Tre Avery (concussion), WR C.J. Board (rib), WR Treylon Burks (concussion), CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Dontrell Hilliard (neck) and S Amani Hooker (knee). Limited participation: RG Nate Davis (knee), C Ben Jones (neck), CB Terrance Mitchell (hamstring) and DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle). Full participation: RB Hassan Haskins (hip), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and WR Robert Woods (illness).

Sunday status – Out: Avery, Autry, Board, Burks, Fulton, Hilliard and Hooker. Questionable: none.

L.A. CHARGERS

Did not practice: S Derwin James (quad). Limited participation: DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee). Full participation: CB Bryce Callahan (groin), G Zion Johnson (shoulder), T Trey Pipkins (knee), OL Jamaree Salyer (ankle) and WR Mike Williams (ankle).

Sunday status – Out: none. Doubtful: James. Questionable: Callahan, Joseph-Day and Pipkins.