Content warning: discussion of eating disorders. As a first-year student, I arrived at Fordham full of worries about adjusting to life in New York City, balancing my course load and making friends. Despite my past struggles, my relationship with food wasn’t at the top of my list of stressors. However, even though I was a year and a half into my recovery from an eating disorder when I started the school year, I still felt a bit of regression in my progress. The extensive hours of orientation left me with little time to eat and a hunger in my stomach. I was hopeful that once I settled into a routine, my eating habits would return to what they were before the first few days of college — healthy, with regular snacks and meals.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 DAYS AGO