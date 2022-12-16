ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALDN Has His Fans in a Trance

As soon as I entered the Bowery Ballroom on Nov. 27, I felt the sensation of the ecstatic community. With a line wrapped around the block, I was intrigued to see how the night would unfold. Fans were dressed in punk rock couture that had an early 2000s flare, which...
Explore the Green Spaces of NYC With The Observer

Lauren Bocalan (she/her), FCLC ’24, is a multimedia editor at The Observer. She is a new media and digital design major with a minor in film. One thing about her is that she’s a font girl. If you need the perfect font for a project or need help identifying a font, she’ll find it in seconds. Lauren loves serif fonts, waiting in lines and Harry Styles.
Does Fordham Promote Healthy Eating Habits?

Content warning: discussion of eating disorders. As a first-year student, I arrived at Fordham full of worries about adjusting to life in New York City, balancing my course load and making friends. Despite my past struggles, my relationship with food wasn’t at the top of my list of stressors. However, even though I was a year and a half into my recovery from an eating disorder when I started the school year, I still felt a bit of regression in my progress. The extensive hours of orientation left me with little time to eat and a hunger in my stomach. I was hopeful that once I settled into a routine, my eating habits would return to what they were before the first few days of college — healthy, with regular snacks and meals.
The Observer is the award-winning student newspaper based at Fordham University’s Lincoln Center Campus in Manhattan. Follow for coverage of news, arts, sports, photos, videos, opinions, and more.

 https://fordhamobserver.com/

