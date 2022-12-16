Read full article on original website
Nevada DETR Director Elisa Cafferata announces resignation
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Director of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) Elisa Cafferata has announced her resignation Wednesday. Serving the state of Nevada as the Director of DETR has truly been an honor and a privilege. I joined the team at the height of the pandemic, and I have been impressed with the level of service and dedication of the DETR staff every single day. I am grateful to Governor Sisolak for this opportunity to lead.
Pardons board cannot consider whether to commute Nevada death sentences, judge rules
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Carson City judge ruled Monday that the Nevada Board of Pardons cannot consider whether to commute all death sentences in Nevada to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In his ruling, Judge James Wilson agreed with the...
Season of Giving: Join Together Northern Nevada
Over the course of December, News 4-Fox 11 will highlight various nonprofits in our community and show you how you can give back this holiday season. Join Together Northern Nevada or JTNN was founded on a mission to create a healthy drug-free community by building successful partnerships to support prevention, education and outreach.
New ID security measures coming to Nevada unemployment insurance portal
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's unemployment insurance system will roll out a new ID verification process starting next week. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, or DETR, says security measures in the insurance claimant's portal will be updated. This means new or active claimants will have to log...
Democrats propose gun-safety bills to address 'gun violence epidemic'
TUKWILA, Wash. (KOMO) — Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed two gun safety measures at a news conference Monday in Tukwila to address what Inslee called a "gun violence epidemic." The first of the two "common-sense public safety measures" for the upcoming legislative session...
Washoe County gas prices higher than California state average, AAA finds
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — While gas prices are falling nationally, some Northern Nevada residents are noticing that's not the case in Washoe County. As of Monday, gas is more expensive in Washoe County with an average of $4.60/gallon compared to a $4.37/gallon average for the state of California, according to AAA.
NC professor claims school fired him for criticizing 'racially divisive ideology'
RALEIGH, N.C. (CITC) — A North Carolina professor claims he was terminated from a prestigious high school program for criticizing ideologies adopted by the school system. Dr. David Phillips taught English at the Governor's School of North Carolina (NCGS) for eight years. NCGS, a publicly funded residential summer program, is home to more than 600 "academically gifted" high school students. Students must be nominated by their local high schools each year, and a state committee has the final say on who is selected.
Secret Witness may no longer be volunteer based due to staffing shortage
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Some Secret Witness board members are proposing the anonymous tip line should contract an out of state crime call line organization to help sift through anonymous tips. Ken Lightfoot, the chairman of Secret Witness said the lack of volunteers, in combination...
Reno rental market sees highest vacancy rate since 2008
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — The rollercoaster rental market is starting to return back to normal nation-wide and in Northern Nevada. The average rent in Reno in 2022 for Q4 is $1,492, down from $1,521 in Q3. Reno rent is slightly higher than Las Vegas, which sits at an average of $1,424 for Q4.
Ex-Sparks fire chief facing drug charges demands to be reinstated, threatens lawsuit
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Mark Lawson, the former Sparks fire chief asked to resign amid a felony drug case since filed against him, demanded to be reinstated to his role Wednesday. In a letter to Sparks city officials obtained by News 4-Fox 11, attorneys for...
Hospital system stops offering cross-sex hormones to minors after lawmaker pushback
CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Conservative legislators in South Carolina are celebrating a "big win for childhood innocence" after the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) confirmed it was no longer running a "transgender endocrine clinic" and has stopped providing minors with cross-sex hormone treatment. The National Desk (TND) spoke...
Washington AG files suit against 3 pharmacy chains for role in opioid epidemic
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Wednesday against three pharmacies for their alleged roles in the state's opioid epidemic. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior court, Ferguson asserted that Albertsons, Kroger, and Rite Aid pharmacies served as the "last line of defense in the opioid supply chain" and failed to prevent the "overuse of opioid prescriptions."
'I know what it is like to be hungry,' Reno non-profit seeking communal kitchen
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Rural Emergency Assistance (REAP) in Reno is looking for space where they can prepare food once a week. Every Saturday at Barbra Bennett Park, volunteers with REAP set up a portable table and hand out warm food, along with hygiene products to those in need.
Ex-felon sentenced to over 6 years for unlawful possession of firearms
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An ex-felon was sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for unlawful possession of three firearms after prior felony convictions, authorities announced Tuesday. According to court documents, 41-year-old David Lee Wiley Jr., from Sparks pleaded guilty in August to felon...
Police: Crashed car found in Oregon has no connection to Idaho quadruple murder
EUGENE, Ore. (KVAL) — Authorities in Idaho announced on Tuesday a white Hyundai Elantra involved in a crash in Oregon has no connection to the quadruple murder of four college students in mid-November. The Eugene Police Department said they were initially made aware of the car during the weekend...
Season of Giving: Black Wall Street
Over the course of December — News 4-Fox 11 will highlight several nonprofits in our community and show you how you can give back this holiday season. Black Wall Street in Reno was created to meet the present needs of the black community. at-risk teens and underserved minorities in the Reno-Sparks area.
'We'll be ready to go out': Michigan plow drivers on speed dial ahead of winter storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — Michigan public works departments and county road commissions are preparing for a days-long winter storm event that will sweep across the U.S. ahead of Christmas. Allegan, Barry and Kalamazoo County Road Commissions said their plow driver crews are prepared to work all weekend. Barry County...
Armed suspect shot by police in downtown Reno near Wingfield Park
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an armed man was shot by police and bailiffs in downtown Reno early Thursday morning. Officer Stephen Greenlee with the Reno Police Department said officers and Reno Justice Court bailiffs were called to the area of the riverwalk near Sierra Street just after 7:20 a.m. on the report of a man firing rounds.
Jewish groups asks for community support during Hanukkah amid rise in antisemitism
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Jewish people around the world celebrated the first night of Hanukkah Sunday. "Each night we had an additional light every night and it reminds us even in the darkest moments you start with one light and it can banish a lot of darkness," said Rabbi Michael Fel in Rhode Island.
Catholic Charities hosting annual Christmas dinner for those in need at St. Vincent's
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada will host their annual Christmas dinner for people in need on Sunday. More than 1,000 Christmas meals will be served thanks to the generosity of the Sparks Nugget. Anyone in need is invited to receive a free holiday meal.
