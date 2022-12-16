ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
mynews4.com

Nevada DETR Director Elisa Cafferata announces resignation

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Director of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) Elisa Cafferata has announced her resignation Wednesday. Serving the state of Nevada as the Director of DETR has truly been an honor and a privilege. I joined the team at the height of the pandemic, and I have been impressed with the level of service and dedication of the DETR staff every single day. I am grateful to Governor Sisolak for this opportunity to lead.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Season of Giving: Join Together Northern Nevada

Over the course of December, News 4-Fox 11 will highlight various nonprofits in our community and show you how you can give back this holiday season. Join Together Northern Nevada or JTNN was founded on a mission to create a healthy drug-free community by building successful partnerships to support prevention, education and outreach.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

New ID security measures coming to Nevada unemployment insurance portal

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's unemployment insurance system will roll out a new ID verification process starting next week. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, or DETR, says security measures in the insurance claimant's portal will be updated. This means new or active claimants will have to log...
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Democrats propose gun-safety bills to address 'gun violence epidemic'

TUKWILA, Wash. (KOMO) — Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed two gun safety measures at a news conference Monday in Tukwila to address what Inslee called a "gun violence epidemic." The first of the two "common-sense public safety measures" for the upcoming legislative session...
WASHINGTON STATE
mynews4.com

NC professor claims school fired him for criticizing 'racially divisive ideology'

RALEIGH, N.C. (CITC) — A North Carolina professor claims he was terminated from a prestigious high school program for criticizing ideologies adopted by the school system. Dr. David Phillips taught English at the Governor's School of North Carolina (NCGS) for eight years. NCGS, a publicly funded residential summer program, is home to more than 600 "academically gifted" high school students. Students must be nominated by their local high schools each year, and a state committee has the final say on who is selected.
mynews4.com

Secret Witness may no longer be volunteer based due to staffing shortage

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Some Secret Witness board members are proposing the anonymous tip line should contract an out of state crime call line organization to help sift through anonymous tips. Ken Lightfoot, the chairman of Secret Witness said the lack of volunteers, in combination...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno rental market sees highest vacancy rate since 2008

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — The rollercoaster rental market is starting to return back to normal nation-wide and in Northern Nevada. The average rent in Reno in 2022 for Q4 is $1,492, down from $1,521 in Q3. Reno rent is slightly higher than Las Vegas, which sits at an average of $1,424 for Q4.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Washington AG files suit against 3 pharmacy chains for role in opioid epidemic

SEATTLE (KOMO) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Wednesday against three pharmacies for their alleged roles in the state's opioid epidemic. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior court, Ferguson asserted that Albertsons, Kroger, and Rite Aid pharmacies served as the "last line of defense in the opioid supply chain" and failed to prevent the "overuse of opioid prescriptions."
SEATTLE, WA
mynews4.com

Ex-felon sentenced to over 6 years for unlawful possession of firearms

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An ex-felon was sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for unlawful possession of three firearms after prior felony convictions, authorities announced Tuesday. According to court documents, 41-year-old David Lee Wiley Jr., from Sparks pleaded guilty in August to felon...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Season of Giving: Black Wall Street

Over the course of December — News 4-Fox 11 will highlight several nonprofits in our community and show you how you can give back this holiday season. Black Wall Street in Reno was created to meet the present needs of the black community. at-risk teens and underserved minorities in the Reno-Sparks area.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Armed suspect shot by police in downtown Reno near Wingfield Park

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an armed man was shot by police and bailiffs in downtown Reno early Thursday morning. Officer Stephen Greenlee with the Reno Police Department said officers and Reno Justice Court bailiffs were called to the area of the riverwalk near Sierra Street just after 7:20 a.m. on the report of a man firing rounds.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy