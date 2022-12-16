CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Director of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) Elisa Cafferata has announced her resignation Wednesday. Serving the state of Nevada as the Director of DETR has truly been an honor and a privilege. I joined the team at the height of the pandemic, and I have been impressed with the level of service and dedication of the DETR staff every single day. I am grateful to Governor Sisolak for this opportunity to lead.

NEVADA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO