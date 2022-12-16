ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Benintendi agrees to deal with White Sox, reports say

By Larry Hawley
 5 days ago

CHICAGO – After a quiet few weeks, the White Sox have made their first major splash of free agency ahead of the 2023 season.

Per multiple reports, the first from Jesse Rogers of ESPN , the team has an agreement with outfielder Andrew Benintendi on a five-year, $75 million deal. By total money, this is the biggest in White Sox history, besting the $73 million that catcher Yasmani Grandal got over four years when he signed with the club in late 2019.

The club has yet to confirm the move.

This is the second move made by the club this offseason as the White Sox signed former Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger to a one-year deal.

A seven-year MLB veteran, Benintendi is coming off a season where he made his first All-Star appearance as he spent the year with the Royals and Yankees. He had a combined slash line of .304/.373/.399 with 23 doubles, five triples, five home runs, and 51 RBI.

Benintendi is also a year removed from winning an American League Gold Glove award in left field in Kansas City in 2021. The outfielder played his first five seasons with the Red Sox, helping the team to a World Series championship in 2018.

In 745 games in his career, Benintendi has a slash line of .279/.351/.431 with 169 doubles, 73 triples, and 384 RBI. He also has a .988 fielding percentage in his career with a majority of his games played in left field.

Now with the White Sox, Benintendi could be a candidate to fill the starting right field spot that’s been a question for the club for the past few years. Eloy Jimenez has been the primary left fielder for the club with Luis Robert holding down the spot in center field.

Check back with WGNTV.com for more on this story.

WGN News

WGN News

