K-State’s Klieman named finalist for Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year award

MANHATTAN, Kan. ( KSNT ) – With college football’s regular season wrapped up, the finalists for the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year award have been announced.

K-State head coach Chris Klieman was named a finalist, with Tulane’s Will Fritz, Michigan’s John Harbaugh, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham.

First-year coaches are barred from winning the award, which is why coaches like TCU’s Sonny Dykes and USC’s Lincoln Riley are not in contention. All five finalists also won their conference championship.

The Dodd Trophy winner will be announced at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on December 31. Fans can vote for Klieman by retweeting this tweet.

