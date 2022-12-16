Read full article on original website
Grand Junction woman uses dog to conceal theft
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County needs your help identifying and locating a local theft suspect. In the afternoon on Friday, December 16, a female stole over $400 of products while carrying a dog wrapped inside a blanket. The suspect reportedly used her dog in the theft by concealing products […]
KJCT8
KJCT 1220 MESA CO HOMELESS
Chromebook Caper In Grand Junction Is Crime of the Week
It may be the season to be jolly, but it's also the time of year when unscrupulous characters are trying to wreak havoc on holiday shoppers in Grand Junction. You can never be exactly sure where these shady people are or what underhanded schemes they will use to rip off a store or unsuspecting shoppers. However, you just have to know they are out there and can strike at any moment.
Remains found by Colorado hunter identified after 25 years
Skeletal remains found by a hunting guide at a Colorado overlook in 2019 have been identified thanks to forensic genetic genealogy technology. The remains, found three years ago at an overlook in Gateway, were identified as Larry Dean Watts, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that Watts, 48 at the time, was last seen with his brother. He went missing in 1997.
Skeletal remains identified as man missing for 25 years
The Mesa County Coroner's Office says skeletal remains found in 2019 have been identified as a man who has been missing since 1997.
KJCT8
Fire crews respond to mid-morning RV fire
CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews in raced to respond to an RV fire in Clifton mid-morning Wednesday near the crossroads of 32 and E Road. Fire crews report that the RV was completely destroyed and at least one other car was damaged. Emergency personnel say that there were no...
Who’s Moving In At Teller Arms In Grand Junction, Colorado?
A new business is moving in at 2401 North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado. Who's the new kid?. This will be one of a couple of stores opening in the Grand Valley. They're part of a popular national chain with 148 locations across 28 states. Two Locations Coming to Western...
These Are the Restaurants That Just Opened In Grand Junction
Have you seen all the restaurants that have opened recently in Grand Junction?. We are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cracker Barrel in Grand Junction out by Mesa Mall. That seems to be the restaurant that has everyone's attention and the anticipation is growing. Perhaps, in 2023 we'll see some physical developments on that front at the old Sutherland's location. The Cracker Barrel website indicates the company expects to open 3-4 new restaurants in 2023 but does specify locations. We are hoping 2023 is Grand Junction's year.
Check Out Grand Junction, Colorado’s ‘Light Up the Grand Valley’ Winner
Happy Holidays from Trimlight Grand Mesa and Townsquare Media! We look forward to our annual holiday lights contest in Colorado known as 'Light Up the Grand Valley' each holiday season. From Thanksgiving to mid-December, we give our listeners a chance to win $500, and bragging rights all year, by submitting...
KJCT8
Truck slams into business on Patterson Road
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews raced to a truck that ended up inside the Western Rockies Eye Center’s Optical store. We know there is extensive damage to the building. Emergency crews are working to remove the wreckage. The truck damaged two other cars and caused minor injuries...
westernslopenow.com
Tuesday December 20, 2022 Forecast First
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The calm before the storm. The incoming storm will deliver a few inches of mountain snow and a lot of strong wind speeds across the state. Do you know wind chill?
KJCT8
Inmate health care provider explains withdrawal protocols
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There is new information about detox procedures in the Mesa County jails days after an inmate died in custody while on a special medical watch. Mesa County contracts with NaphCare—a national inmate health provider. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office tells us staff follows the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare protocols.
KJCT8
GJPD responds to early morning hit and run
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded shortly after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 to a report about a hit and run. A man was transported to the hospital after a fight broke out near Canyon View RV Resort. When GJPD arrived on the scene,...
westernslopenow.com
Mind Springs investigation
The latest details from a state investigation show the Behavioral Health Administration cited Minds Springs with 21 deficiencies at their West Springs Hospital location based on anonymous complaints about the health and safety of children and young adults, according to an email sent to KREX. After an anonymous visit from...
KJCT8
USDA Forest Service job positions available
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Rocky Mountain Region of the USDA Forest Service will be hiring a variety of fire positions across Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Approximately 100 permanent and career seasonal positions are available and will be filled from the GS-03 to the GS-12 level, including...
westernslopenow.com
UPDATE: Cause of death for inmate found dead to take several weeks
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Coroner has released a statement announcing the fact that it will take several weeks to determine the cause of death in an incident that left an inmate dead. Officials inform WesternSlopeNow, autopsy tests could take up to six weeks to be completed.
westernslopenow.com
Palisade dropped two to Coal Ridge
Grand Junction, CO (KREX) – Palisade Boys and Girls basketball teams came up short on Tuesday night against Coal Ridge. Both battled hard in close games but just came up short. Girls lost, 55-49, and the boys fell 50-41 to Coal Ridge.
westernslopenow.com
Identity of unresponsive jail inmate released
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a jail inmate found unresponsive in his cell. Officials say 28-year-old Sergio Villalobos of Grand Junction was found unresponsive in his cell at the Mesa County Detention Center about 11:30 pm Monday. Deputies and nursing staff immediately performed CPR,...
