Report: Kotelnicki gets 5-year extension
LAWRENCE ( KSNT ) – KU wants to keep Andy Kotelnicki’s powerful offense longer.
KU and offensive coordinator Kotelnicki have agreed to a five-year contract extension, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.Click here for more Sports stories | KSNT.com
KU football is having its best season since 2008, including making its first bowl game since then. The Jayhawks’ offense finished fifth in the country in yards per play.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
