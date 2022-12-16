ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Report: Kotelnicki gets 5-year extension

By Lainey Gerber
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bSWVu_0jlNfjsO00

LAWRENCE ( KSNT ) – KU wants to keep Andy Kotelnicki’s powerful offense longer.

KU and offensive coordinator Kotelnicki have agreed to a five-year contract extension, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

Click here for more Sports stories | KSNT.com

KU football is having its best season since 2008, including making its first bowl game since then. The Jayhawks’ offense finished fifth in the country in yards per play.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Long-time “Wow!” KU basketball announcer retires

LAWRENCE, KS. (KSNT) — Quite a few legends have walked through the doors of Allen Fieldhouse, but not all of them have actually stepped foot on the court. Some of the most influential people in sports can be found on the sidelines. Long-time KU basketball announcer Dave Armstrong called the last game of his career […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Devin Neal’s joins K-Nation to talk bowl game, journey to KU

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Devin Neal is making his name known on the football field in Lawrence. He’s also a part of a sensational program turnaround with KU football. If that isn’t special enough… it’s all happening right in his home town. The sophomore running back and Lawrence High School grad sat down with 27 Sports Director […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Kansas’s Franklin awarded Big 12 Player of the Week

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU women’s basketball player Zakiyah Franklin is the Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Franklin put up a team-high 26 points on 9-14 shooting in the Jayhawks’ win against Tulsa. She added five rebounds, two assists and two steals as Kansas has remains unbeaten through ten games. The […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

EMAW Online’s Mason Voth joins K-Nation in studio

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Mason Voth, Managing Editor for Rivals’ EMAW Online, joined the 27 Sports team in studio for Sunday night’s episode of K-Nation. Voth talked about realistic expectations for K-State men’s basketball as it enters Big 12 play, and for Wildcat football before playing Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. “ K-Nation airs every Sunday night […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Royals sign pitcher Jordan Lyles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals have signed their second free agent of the offseason. Starting pitcher Jordan Lyles is reportedly signing with Kansas City, according to MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman. The 31-year-old journeyman Lyles posted a 4.42 ERA in 2022 with the Orioles in 33 appearances. Lyles has played for […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Kansas WBB up to No. 20 in AP Poll

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – With a perfect 10-0 record and one non-conference game remaining, Kansas women’s basketball has moved up to No. 20 in the AP Poll released Monday. The Jayhawks move up two spots from No. 22 after a win against Tulsa during the week. Kansas travels to Nebraska to face an old rival Wednesday […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Jayhawks up to No. 4 in new AP Poll

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – With a big win over then-No. 14 Indiana Saturday, Kansas men’s basketball has moved up to No. 4 in the new AP Poll released Monday. The big win over the Hoosiers bumped the Jayhawks up four spots from their previous ranking at No. 8. Kansas hosts Harvard on Thursday before a nine-day […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Thousands in Kansas without power

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
PERRY, KS
KSNT News

VETERAN SALUTE: Honoring fellow Kansas National Guard soldiers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – For these brothers, not even war halfway around the planet could separate them. “Most of the people I dealt with in Vietnam were there because they were drafted or activated in the guard,” Ernie Gerhardt said. “Nobody was really there by choice, everybody came over and did their job.” Ernie and his […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka prepares for snowstorm, extreme cold

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is warning people of the incoming snowstorm and dangerously cold temperatures. Mayor Mike Padilla, City Manager Stephen Wade and other leaders are holding a press conference Tuesday to inform the public of the city’s response plans.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Downtown Topeka shooting leaves 1 person injured

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting has been reported in the downtown area of Topeka on Tuesday night. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News that one person has been taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting at 7:46 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd St. and Fillmore St. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Car smashes into Lawrence duplex, causes power outage

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several people are without power on Tuesday night after a car crashed into a duplex in Lawrence. The Lawrence Police Department reports that a car hit a residence near the intersection of 16th St. and Haskell Ave. shortly before 9 p.m. While no one was seriously injured, at least three families are […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy