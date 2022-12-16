ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch ‘White Lotus’ Actors Panic When They Accidentally Spoiled The Ending Last Month

By Elyse Wanshel
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dhr5k_0jlNf35F00 From left: Simona Tabasco, Beatrice Grannò and Sabrina Impacciatore trying to cover up a major “White Lotus” spoiler in an HBO promo video from November.

Spoilers for “The White Lotus” Season 2 below. You read the headline, right?

More like White Toldus.

It turns out that last month, the cast of “ The White Lotus ” slipped up and told viewers the ending of Season 2 in a promotional video for HBO (below).

The accidental reveal, which was spotted by a Reddit user this week, occurred during a video called “The Cast of The White Lotus Play Most Likely To,” where various cast members chose which ones of their co-stars would be most likely to go scuba diving, rent a Vespa and undertake other vacation-type activities.

The video is a lot of fun to watch in retrospect, especially when the cast is asked: “Who’s most likely to fall off the edge of a boat?”

Surprisingly, most of the cast members immediately nominated Jennifer Coolidge for that title. And they did it so casually, it likely didn’t register with many fans that the cast had just essentially given away the Season 2 ending.

Actually, not everyone looks unconcerned: Beatrice Grannò (Mia) and Simona Tabasco (Lucia) have completely panicked expressions after their co-star Sabrina Impacciatore (Valentina) names Coolidge. The looks on their faces are so funny, they beg to be memed.

In the Season 2 finale, Coolidge’s character, Tanya, drowns when she attempts to jump from a yacht to a dinghy and hits her head.

So in the promo video, when Impacciatore names Coolidge as her co-star most likely to fall off a boat, it seems to immediately push Grannò and Tabasco into damage-control mode.

“Jennifer!” Impacciatore cheerfully replies when asked the question, causing Grannò and Tabasco to look around anxiously.

“No?” Impacciatore asks her co-stars, after two full seconds of uncomfortable silence. “Can’t you see her falling—?” Then, Impacciatore looks off to the side and bugs out her eyes as it dawns on her that she just spoiled the ending.

Grannò quickly jumps in and tries to cover up the mishap.

“I think Simona!” she says, pointing to Tabasco. “She would fall anywhere.”

“Yeah,” Tabasco says, laughing nervously.

“Oh, actually, me too. Me too,” Impacciatore says, very serious all of a sudden. “Now that I think about it ― for sure. It’s me for sure.”

Fans of “The White Lotus” went absolutely bonkers on social media trying to figure out who would die in Season 2. In the very first scene of the season, Daphne (Meghann Fahy) goes for a quick swim on the last day of her vacation and discovers a body floating in the ocean. Fans of the show seemed to watch and rewatch this opening sequence numerous times searching for clues. Some fans were way off base , while others, like in this parody video poking fun at fan theories, got some things right.

The show itself also seemed to hint at the ending in its first episode (see clip below). But, much like the HBO promo video above, it seemed to slip under most people’s radars.

