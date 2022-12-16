Read full article on original website
Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City EmployeeBrown on ClevelandCleveland Heights, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In AkronTed RiversAkron, OH
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Where to see the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
34 years after Pan Am 103 Tragedy: Alliance family feels justice is finally near
As family members gathered around the final resting place of Peter Vulcu at Alliance City Cemetery on a cold December morning, it was clear time has not healed all of their wounds.
Historic Northeast Ohio buildings receive tax credit for restoration projects: See which buildings are receiving funding
CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that the state will be giving financial support to 54 Historic Rehabilitation Projects across the state -- 18 of which are in Northeast Ohio. This year marks the 29th round of the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program. Many of the...
3News' Christi Paul named one of the 'Most Interesting People in 2023' by Cleveland Magazine
CLEVELAND — Congratulations to 3News anchor Christi Paul on being named to Cleveland Magazine's list of the "Most Interesting People in 2023" SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Cleveland Magazine released their list on Tuesday,...
What to know about the single-digit temperatures forecasted for Christmas: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Baby, it’s going to be cold outside. It’s been two decades since Cleveland has seen a Christmas Day that peaked below 20 degrees. (Last year, my family played tennis.) And when the air gets that frigorific, you better take precautions.
Commercial Vehicle Startup to Add 400 Jobs in Ohio
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A startup manufacturer of heavy-duty electric commercial...
WATCH: Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio celebrates expansion plans with music video starring Cleveland athletes
CLEVELAND — Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio has big plans for its future. The organization on Monday officially announced plans to double the number of children it serves by 2025, expanding its already significant reach of 49 sites across five counties in the region. The initiative launched with a special party at the BGCNEO Broadway Club in Cleveland, featuring guests like U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown as well as mascots from the city's sports teams.
Airport CEO: CAK Now Lowest Priced in Region
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Akron Canton Airport has transformed itself in three short years. From the priciest airport in the region in 2019, now with the lowest prices. CAK CEO Ren Camacho says it’s because of the loyalty of local businesses using the airport as...
LEGO convention coming to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds next summer
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Calling all LEGO lovers in The Land!. The Cleveland Brick Convention is coming to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in the summer of 2023. On July 22 and 23, LEGO artists from around the United States will gather in Middleburg Heights to showcase their creations, including "Star Wars"-themed builds as well as some from local artists. There will also be "meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities," according to a press release.
Lakewood's 'Mr. Christmas' creating family memories for generations
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Head in past the two-story Raggedy Ann doll straight to the back of Hixson's and your world is transformed into a Christmas Wonderland. Trees and decorations take over every available space and in a green armchair sits the man some call "Mr. Christmas." At 93, Bill...
Game Changers: Cleveland State University President Dr. Laura Bloomberg
CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University just celebrated winter commencement -- the second under President Dr. Laura Bloomberg. Born and raised in Minnesota, she spent most of her working adult life there, but in an interview with 3News anchor Dave Chudowsky, Bloomberg says she is embracing her new hometown and new role.
Residents Of This Ohio City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
OH Dept. of Health found senior care facility made mistakes. No one was punished
News 5 Investigators found the OH Dept. of Health declined to punish senior care facility, even after substantiating serious allegations.
City of Cleveland swears in new Community Police Commission members
CLEVELAND — Cleveland's new Community Police Commission is now officially up and running. All 13 members of the Commission have been sworn in by Cleveland Law Director Mark Griffin during several ceremonies that have taken place over the last two weeks. The Cleveland Community Police Commission will have the...
Winter Blitz happening now at Hall of Fame Village in Canton!
Joe and Ciarra talk with Hall of Fame Village's, Anne Graffice about Winter Blitz festivities in Canton! (Sponsored by: Hall of Fame Village)
Summit Lake Community Center to serve as weekend warming center
AKRON, Ohio — Residents who need shelter this Christmas weekend will have a safe place to go, thanks to the City of Akron's Summit Lake Community Center. The center is extending its hours starting this Friday, Dec. 23, and continuing through Monday, Dec. 26, to serve as a warming center for the community.
Rocking the RV Life: Looking back on best, worst places the Kinzbachs stayed on their travels
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jeff and Patti Kinzbach look back at the best and worst places they stayed this year on their RV travels. The couple bedded down at 91 RV camping sites, including state parks, Harvest Hosts, Cracker Barrels, store parking lots and even a condo parking lot. In...
Questions Raised About McKinley Move Downtown
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The president of the Canton City school board is raising questions about plans to move McKinley High School. JR Rinaldi tells WHBC News that the property the school system owns adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Village is the “most prized possession in the county”.
Mural more than 100 feet long commemorates Playhouse Square 100th anniversary: Exclusive First Look
CLEVELAND — In honor of Playhouse Square's 100th anniversary, two Northeast Ohio artists have created a mural that spans 106 feet in the KeyBank Concourse/. 3News secured an exclusive first look at the piece by muralists Alicia Vasquez and Nathalie Bermudez, which took just under than two months to complete and reflects Playhouse Square's 100th anniversary theme, "Together We Shine."
Kent State graduate brings taste of New Orleans to Northeast Ohio
AKRON, Ohio — A Kent State graduate and former student athlete is serving up a taste of the south. What began as a food truck on campus has now grown into a pop-up kitchen in Akron. On West Market Street, you'll fund a funky little food kitchen that serves...
Slim Chickens Announces a New Opening In Canton
Slim Chickens is currently experiencing rapid growth across the United States with 44 openings this year alone and more than 1.100 restaurants in development. This article is written solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information in the article are attributed to the following outlets: Slimchickens.com, FranchiseNews.com, and Wikipedia.com.
