Kent, OH

Cleveland.com

What to know about the single-digit temperatures forecasted for Christmas: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Baby, it’s going to be cold outside. It’s been two decades since Cleveland has seen a Christmas Day that peaked below 20 degrees. (Last year, my family played tennis.) And when the air gets that frigorific, you better take precautions.
CLEVELAND, OH
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Commercial Vehicle Startup to Add 400 Jobs in Ohio

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A startup manufacturer of heavy-duty electric commercial...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WKYC

WATCH: Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio celebrates expansion plans with music video starring Cleveland athletes

CLEVELAND — Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio has big plans for its future. The organization on Monday officially announced plans to double the number of children it serves by 2025, expanding its already significant reach of 49 sites across five counties in the region. The initiative launched with a special party at the BGCNEO Broadway Club in Cleveland, featuring guests like U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown as well as mascots from the city's sports teams.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Airport CEO: CAK Now Lowest Priced in Region

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Akron Canton Airport has transformed itself in three short years. From the priciest airport in the region in 2019, now with the lowest prices. CAK CEO Ren Camacho says it’s because of the loyalty of local businesses using the airport as...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

LEGO convention coming to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds next summer

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Calling all LEGO lovers in The Land!. The Cleveland Brick Convention is coming to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in the summer of 2023. On July 22 and 23, LEGO artists from around the United States will gather in Middleburg Heights to showcase their creations, including "Star Wars"-themed builds as well as some from local artists. There will also be "meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities," according to a press release.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

City of Cleveland swears in new Community Police Commission members

CLEVELAND — Cleveland's new Community Police Commission is now officially up and running. All 13 members of the Commission have been sworn in by Cleveland Law Director Mark Griffin during several ceremonies that have taken place over the last two weeks. The Cleveland Community Police Commission will have the...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Summit Lake Community Center to serve as weekend warming center

AKRON, Ohio — Residents who need shelter this Christmas weekend will have a safe place to go, thanks to the City of Akron's Summit Lake Community Center. The center is extending its hours starting this Friday, Dec. 23, and continuing through Monday, Dec. 26, to serve as a warming center for the community.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Questions Raised About McKinley Move Downtown

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The president of the Canton City school board is raising questions about plans to move McKinley High School. JR Rinaldi tells WHBC News that the property the school system owns adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Village is the “most prized possession in the county”.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Mural more than 100 feet long commemorates Playhouse Square 100th anniversary: Exclusive First Look

CLEVELAND — In honor of Playhouse Square's 100th anniversary, two Northeast Ohio artists have created a mural that spans 106 feet in the KeyBank Concourse/. 3News secured an exclusive first look at the piece by muralists Alicia Vasquez and Nathalie Bermudez, which took just under than two months to complete and reflects Playhouse Square's 100th anniversary theme, "Together We Shine."
CLEVELAND, OH
Madoc

Slim Chickens Announces a New Opening In Canton

Slim Chickens is currently experiencing rapid growth across the United States with 44 openings this year alone and more than 1.100 restaurants in development. This article is written solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information in the article are attributed to the following outlets: Slimchickens.com, FranchiseNews.com, and Wikipedia.com.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

WKYC

