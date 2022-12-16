MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Calling all LEGO lovers in The Land!. The Cleveland Brick Convention is coming to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in the summer of 2023. On July 22 and 23, LEGO artists from around the United States will gather in Middleburg Heights to showcase their creations, including "Star Wars"-themed builds as well as some from local artists. There will also be "meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities," according to a press release.

