AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Airports across America are seeing a rush of travelers for the holidays, and anyone who may head out through Augusta may see some crowds. Augusta Regional Airport is not known for being as busy as Atlanta or other airports nearby. But with more than 5 million Georgia and South Carolina residents traveling for Christmas, the local terminal is sure to see a boost.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO