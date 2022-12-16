Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
2 local women donate hand-knitted hats for people in need
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re days out from Christmas, and a pair of women are going above and beyond to ensure no one stays cold this frigid holiday season. We talked to the duo that donated hand-knitted hats to Golden Harvest. “We have people that suffer and are too...
WRDW-TV
Cotton farmers donate nearly 2,000 socks to homeless in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the cold temperatures right around the corner, local cotton farmers are doing more to help the community. The Georgia Cotton Commission delivered nearly 2,000 pairs of socks to the CSRA’s Economic Opportunity Authority on Greene Street. This is the fourth time they have made...
WRDW-TV
Christmas tree crowned in Aiken Festival of Trees contest
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Festival of Trees in Aiken featured local companies and their organization’s decorated trees. Locals had the chance to stop by and vote on their favorite. We stopped by to check out the winners. “We really love seeing all the different types of trees,” said...
WRDW-TV
Salvation Army offering shelter from cold temperatures
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cold temperatures are expected to stick around, even dropping lower as we head into the weekend. As a result, some people are looking for a place to stay warm. We talked to volunteers at the Center of Hope about what they are doing to ensure people...
WRDW-TV
250 holiday hams donated at Augusta elementary school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Lend a Helping Ham” returned this holiday season. The company behind the movement, Recteq, dropped off 250 hams at Wilkinson Gardens Elementary School in Augusta. They are full-sized, pre-glazed, and hickory smoked, so it’s ready for the Christmas feast. Now the school plans to...
WRDW-TV
Fort Gordon families get holiday help in form of food, gifts
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank teamed up with Fort Gordon Christmas House to provide food boxes for E6 and below active-duty service members. The partnership allowed pre-registered military families to “shop” for gifts for their children while also receiving boxes of pantry-stable food items through the food bank.
WRDW-TV
Border Bash Foundation presents $980K check to local organizations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Money raised from the Border Bash was given to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia and other local organizations completing an annual tradition that reaches beyond college football. Leaders with the Border Bash Foundation raised $980,000 for local children’s charities. President of the organization, Joel Simmons,...
WRDW-TV
Local fire crews warn of heating hazards in cold weather
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With temperatures as low as they are and as low as they’re going to get this weekend, it’s important to be aware of fire hazards when trying to keep warm. We talked to Columbia County Fire Rescue about what you need to watch out...
WRDW-TV
How are local pharmacies managing amid medicine shortage?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The flu season is still going strong. Georgia and South Carolina are seeing high levels of spread. While better than a few weeks ago, pharmacies nationwide are starting to see a shortage of cold and flu medicine. We talked to pharmacists about what impacts we’re seeing...
‘Shop with a Cop’: Holiday tradition continues in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Safety and Security hosted Shop with a Cop on Saturday, December 17th, at Walmart on Wrightsboro Road. Approximately 30 students met with officers walking through the store to select gifts for their families. Chief Mantrell Wilson says, “Shop with a Cop is the highlight of our year. Our officers look forward […]
WRDW-TV
How to stay warm on a budget and beat the cold weather
AUGUSTA, Ga. - As cold air moves in and wind chills drop below zero, your home may work harder to stay warm and cozy. Here are a few tips on how to stay warm, safe, and on a budget this winter. Check your thermostat. One important step is to set...
WRDW-TV
Where homeless, others can go to get out of the cold
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With local temperatures taking a deep dive into the teens in a few days, Augusta-area residents and officials are preparing for a bitterly cold Christmas weekend. A low temperature of 15 is expected Friday, followed by a low of 21 and a high of 35 Saturday,...
WRDW-TV
‘Crying out for help’: Overdose survivor shares his story
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from an overdose survivor about the hope and darkness he experienced using fentanyl. Hunter Deas is a U.S. Army veteran. But even after returning home from service, another war began. “I just always felt alone, and no one understood the battle I was...
WRDW-TV
What can holiday travelers expect as they head to Augusta airport?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Airports across America are seeing a rush of travelers for the holidays, and anyone who may head out through Augusta may see some crowds. Augusta Regional Airport is not known for being as busy as Atlanta or other airports nearby. But with more than 5 million Georgia and South Carolina residents traveling for Christmas, the local terminal is sure to see a boost.
wfxg.com
Local resident plans to bring the happiest place on earth to Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - One local family is planning a royal ball for people in the community to come out and enjoy. It all started with a little girl- who approached her mother with an idea. Bentlee Gunn is an eight-year-old girl who wants to share the wonders of Disney...
WRDW-TV
Smeared poop, brown water, mold: ‘Trapped’ in Maxwell House
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Disabled, elderly tenants in the Maxwell House Apartments off of Greene Street are asking for help after they say things have gone from bad to worse. Right now, they’re dealing with two broken elevators. It’s leaving many stranded, worried, and questioning what happens if there’s a...
WRDW-TV
First responders prep for active shooter training in Glascock Co.
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First responders in Glascock and Warren counties were suited up for active shooter drills. Between incidents like Uvalde and school shooter hoaxes across Georgia and South Carolina, officials say it’s important to always be prepared. In a rural community with limited resources, training is essential.
WRDW-TV
Oath of office ceremony for Augusta Commission
Look how local law enforcement agencies and private employers have donated toys and taken kids shopping this Christmas season. As thousands of Fort Gordon soldiers went on holiday leave, post leaders met them at the airport to say goodbye. Riley's 4PM Forecast 12/19/22. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. By Riley...
WRDW-TV
Augustan sentenced to 15 years for enticement of 13-year-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to enticement of a minor for sexual activity. According to evidence presented in court, in June and July 2019, when Derek Jerome Nelson, now 33, was 30 years old, he enticed a 13-year-old minor girl into sexual conduct.
WRDW-TV
‘I made a dumb mistake,’ Amazon worker writes in note on thefts
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An employee at one of Amazon’s Appling facilities got caught shoplifting and wrote a confession promising not to do it again, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The crime was reported Friday at 2150 Discovery Drive, according to deputies. A loss prevention officer...
Comments / 0