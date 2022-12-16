Read full article on original website
wcbu.org
Q&A: Peoria City Council member Kelly discusses housing, crime, and neighborhood revitalization
John Kelly says he wants a second term as an at-large Peoria City Council member because he feels he has points of view that need to be expressed and considered. Kelly is one of 10 candidates on the ballot in the April 4 consolidated election for the five at-large seats around the horseshoe. WCBU plans to interview each candidate ahead of Election Day.
wcbu.org
Performing arts pavilion project seeking new partners, location
The nonprofit Pavilion in the Park is looking for a new location for its 18-acre project, after the Peoria Park District Board voted against any further consideration last Wednesday night. The planned 1,500-seat Donovan Park Pavilion, a performance space for community arts groups, was originally proposed to the Peoria Park...
wcbu.org
'It feels like another little family': Community and celebration for Jewish Peorians this holiday
The Peoria area has a wide variety of options and groups for Jewish residents to celebrate the holidays. WCBU's Collin Schopp spoke with Jenny Evans, a volunteer for the Jewish Federation of Peoria, about local Jewish organizations, Hanukkah and her own experience as a transplant. You can find a full...
wcbu.org
Hauter named to finish Sommer’s term in the 88th district
Republican party leaders have enabled Morton physician Bill Hauter to begin his legislative career a week earlier than initially planned. GOP chairs in McLean and Tazewell counties chose state representative-elect Hauter to serve the final week of Illinois Rep. Keith Sommer's term. That includes the legislature's lame duck session which starts Jan. 4.
wcbu.org
Here's how this tiny Fulton County village is restoring its historic 19th century opera house
Just 87 people call the Fulton County village of Ellisville home, according to the last U.S. Census. But this tiny community brags of a big asset: a historic opera house. The opera house was built in 1891, during the halcyon narrow-gauge railroad days of the village. But Paula Helle said when the railroad went bust, so did Ellisville.
wcbu.org
How to entertain out-of-town visitors to Peoria during the holidays
Whether you are brand new to the Peoria area and showing off your home for the first time, or have been here for decades, it can be stressful to host out-of-town friends and family in your home during the holidays. What can be even more panic-inducing is finding ways to entertain them if they’re here for an extended stay.
wcbu.org
Lacon man identified as driver killed in crash near Chillicothe
A Lacon man is dead after his pickup truck collided head on with an oncoming semi tractor-trailer Tuesday afternoon north of Chillicothe. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 87-year-old John Johnson's truck was headed north on Route 29 near Hart Lane when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck the southbound semi.
wcbu.org
Live weather blog: Updates on the winter storm moving into Peoria ahead of the holidays
The WCBU newsroom is tracking the winter storm moving through the Peoria area ahead of Christmas. Keep an eye on this space for live updates on the weather, cancelations, and other impacts.
wcbu.org
'It's an official milk and bread advisory': Meteorologists say be prepared ahead of a forecasted win
Whether Bloomington-Normal sees a white Christmas is still up in the air (so to speak), but forecasters say it will certainly be a brutally cold one. That's thanks to a winter storm that's expected to hit the area by Thursday, according to Lincoln-based National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Albano. "We're...
wcbu.org
Peoria is bracing for a major winter snowstorm, just before the holidays. Here's what you need to know
The Peoria area is bracing for a major winter snowstorm, just in time to throw a wrench into holiday travel plans. Peoria could see blizzard conditions and up six inches of snowfall. National Weather Service meteorologist John Bumgardner said the forecast Tuesday morning was a "little bit less ominous" than Monday's predictions, but the storm may lead to dangerous road conditions when coupled with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.
wcbu.org
Peoria-based axe throwing teams enjoy the thrills, camaraderie of competing in world championships
A pair of two-man teams from the Peoria area recently competed in this year's world championships for their chosen sport. Partners Shawn Tumilty and Kelin Randall were joined by the duo of Brian Southard and Matt Fox in traveling to Appleton, Wis., earlier this month for the 2022 World Axe Throwing Championships. It's an activity Tumilty and Randall say they picked up about two years ago.
