Peoria, IL

wcbu.org

Performing arts pavilion project seeking new partners, location

The nonprofit Pavilion in the Park is looking for a new location for its 18-acre project, after the Peoria Park District Board voted against any further consideration last Wednesday night. The planned 1,500-seat Donovan Park Pavilion, a performance space for community arts groups, was originally proposed to the Peoria Park...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Hauter named to finish Sommer’s term in the 88th district

Republican party leaders have enabled Morton physician Bill Hauter to begin his legislative career a week earlier than initially planned. GOP chairs in McLean and Tazewell counties chose state representative-elect Hauter to serve the final week of Illinois Rep. Keith Sommer's term. That includes the legislature's lame duck session which starts Jan. 4.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
wcbu.org

How to entertain out-of-town visitors to Peoria during the holidays

Whether you are brand new to the Peoria area and showing off your home for the first time, or have been here for decades, it can be stressful to host out-of-town friends and family in your home during the holidays. What can be even more panic-inducing is finding ways to entertain them if they’re here for an extended stay.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Lacon man identified as driver killed in crash near Chillicothe

A Lacon man is dead after his pickup truck collided head on with an oncoming semi tractor-trailer Tuesday afternoon north of Chillicothe. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 87-year-old John Johnson's truck was headed north on Route 29 near Hart Lane when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck the southbound semi.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria is bracing for a major winter snowstorm, just before the holidays. Here's what you need to know

The Peoria area is bracing for a major winter snowstorm, just in time to throw a wrench into holiday travel plans. Peoria could see blizzard conditions and up six inches of snowfall. National Weather Service meteorologist John Bumgardner said the forecast Tuesday morning was a "little bit less ominous" than Monday's predictions, but the storm may lead to dangerous road conditions when coupled with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria-based axe throwing teams enjoy the thrills, camaraderie of competing in world championships

A pair of two-man teams from the Peoria area recently competed in this year's world championships for their chosen sport. Partners Shawn Tumilty and Kelin Randall were joined by the duo of Brian Southard and Matt Fox in traveling to Appleton, Wis., earlier this month for the 2022 World Axe Throwing Championships. It's an activity Tumilty and Randall say they picked up about two years ago.
PEORIA, IL

