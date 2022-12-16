Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Cleveland, Alabama, man killed in head-on collision Wednesday
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A man from Cleveland in Blount County was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday evening. The Alabama State Troopers reported Mark Green, 64, was driving a pickup truck on Alabama Highway 75 a few miles south of Oneonta when the collision happened. The driver in...
wvtm13.com
Showers likely through Tuesday and very cold later this week
Get set for a huge change in the weather this week. The coldest air since 2018 arrives in Alabama on Friday with dangerously low wind chills and a few flurries. Check the video forecast for the latest. SHOWERS IN THE SHORT TERM. Weather changes quickly this time of year. December...
wvtm13.com
Drier Wednesday ahead of a very cold blast of weather Thursday night
Showers move out this evening, and Wednesday comes in as the nicest day of the week. A Wind Chill Watch goes into effect on Friday (Impact Day). Check the video forecast for the latest. ENJOY WEDNESDAY. Most of the clouds thin overnight, and it gets cold: lows in the lower...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man recovering from substance abuse
Substance abuse is still on the rise, but Jimmie Hale Mission is working hard to help people recover. Client, Jason Jenkins has been at the facility for about two years now, but his life before recovery hasn’t been easy. Since being at the Jimmie Hale Mission, his life has...
wvtm13.com
Man enjoys freedom for the holidays after 2 decades behind bars
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gregory Davis is looking forward to what he expects will be the best Christmas in his 57 years. He is going home to Mobile to surprise family members, including grandchildren he has never met. "Can't wait just to get there and just to see the smile...
wvtm13.com
Historic wind chill warning issued for central Alabama
A historic cold outbreak is set to arrive in central Alabama late Thursday night. A howling north-northwest wind at 15 to 30 miles per hour with higher gusts drives the ‘feels like’ temperature down into the –5°F to -10°F range. Meanwhile, the actual air temperatures will be in the single digits across the north. Amazing!
Alabama mother sues Birmingham hospitals, doctors, claims infant son was illegally euthanized
An Alabama mother claims that her infant son Jasper was illegally euthanized at Children's of Alabama in 2020.
wvtm13.com
Funds available to help homeless citizens in Alabama
More than two million dollars is available to organizations in Alabama to help homeless folks in the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced funds totaling $2.65 million from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will go to 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to those who've lost their homes or are already homeless.
wvtm13.com
Identity released of woman shot in car in latest Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE:. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Shundra Vines, 43, of Birmingham. The coroner's office says the incident happened in the 2500 block of 24th Street Ensley in Birmingham about 12:36 a.m. -------------------------------------------- Birmingham police said a woman was found in...
Bham Now
7 restaurants open on Christmas Day in Birmingham
Finding somewhere open on Christmas day can be tough. Have no fear—you can still find a delicious meal in The Magic City on December 25. Keep reading for seven restaurants that will be open for business on Christmas this year. 1. Jack Brown’s Burgers and Beer. After all...
wvtm13.com
Young shooting victim shares her emotional journey to healing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — "I'm sad because I can't walk," 10-year-old Ja'Liyah Baker said more than a year after she was shot while shielding her little brother from gunfire. The children were getting out of their car after school on Nov. 10, 2021, when the shooting started. As Christmas nears,...
Birmingham man shot, killed over the weekend identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man who was shot and killed over the weekend has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Charles Anthony Smith, 33, was shot Sunday night while in the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest. Smith was found around 7:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene at […]
wvtm13.com
Bullets hit police car during suspect chase in Birmingham Wednesday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham Police vehicle was hit by gunfire during a chase Wednesday night. According to the news release, officers were in pursuit of a vehicle that was stolen in an armed carjacking the previous day. During the pursuit, the BPD says a suspect fired shots at...
wvtm13.com
Help needed to find missing man from Lincoln
LINCOLN, Ala. — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for your help in locating Ronald Wayne Weaver II. According to a missing person alert from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Weaver is 43 years old and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. ALEA...
wvtm13.com
Warming stations planned to open in Birmingham and other cities
Warming stations will be open in various locations to offer shelter from the extreme cold in Alabama this week. The city of Birmingham says a warm shelter will be open to the public from Dec. 22 through Dec 25 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The warming station will open at...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham road to temporarily close Thursday due to ice threat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham decided to close a well-traveled road, due to the threat of icy conditions coming soon. According to a news release, Messer Airport Highway from 31st Street to 33rd Street will be closed to traffic, starting Dec. 22. The closure will be in...
10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 13, 2022 – Dec. 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
wvtm13.com
Minor injury to firefighter reported in commercial building fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A commercial building appeared to be destroyed after a large fire Monday in Birmingham. A spokesperson with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the 1400 block of 19th Avenue North at about 12:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and...
wvtm13.com
One person jumps from window to escape fire at Birmingham apartment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person had minor injuries after jumping from a window during an apartment fire in Birmingham. Crews with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the Elyton Village Housing Community at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and saw flames showing from one apartment. The BFRS...
21-year-old man dead following shooting in downtown Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- A 21-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday night has been identified.
