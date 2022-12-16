ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Louisiana Illuminator

Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion funding package Thursday that carries emergency aid for natural disaster recovery and the Ukrainian war effort, pushing past disputes over immigration policy and barely meeting a Friday deadline when current funding runs out. The bill, supported by both Democrats and Republicans, now goes to the […] The post Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed $250M bond, house arrest

NEW YORK (AP) — Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried walked out of a Manhattan courthouse Thursday with his parents after they agreed to sign a $250 million bond and keep him at their California home while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos said in federal court that Bankman-Fried, 30, “perpetrated a fraud of epic proportions.” Roos proposed strict bail terms including the $250 million bond — which he said is believed to be the largest federal pretrial bond ever — and house arrest at his parents’ home in Palo Alto. An important reason for allowing bail was that Bankman-Fried, who had been jailed in the Bahamas, agreed to be extradited to the U.S., Roos said. Reunited with his parents and lawyers inside the courthouse, an apparently silent Bankman-Fried shook the hands of a supporter before heading out the door, where photographers and video crews rushed him until he left in a car.
PALO ALTO, CA
Elko Daily Free Press

11th hour effort to commute death penalty sentences morphs into another ‘no path forward’

Organizers and civil rights groups last year were angry with Gov. Steve Sisolak for spiking legislation to end the death penalty. (Photo: Michael Lyle) An effort by outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak to commute the sentences of the dozens of Nevadans on death row was stymied this week by a district court judge. But death penalty abolitionists and family members of murder victims nevertheless used the failed proposal to speak about a criminal justice effort that has divided politicians across the state in recent years.
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Montana coal mine owner sues BNSF

The owner of Montana’s largest coal mine is suing BNSF after a year of shipment struggles that Navajo Transitional Energy Company alleged has cost millions of dollars. NTEC, owner of Spring Creek Mine in southeast Montana, said in a lawsuit filed Monday that it was only able to get 2.9 million tons of coal to port through November of this year. It had expected to ship 5.5 million tons, possibly more, but couldn’t get train service for coal shipments.
MONTANA STATE

