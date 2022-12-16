Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WISH-TV
Snow Thursday night; blustery and bitter into Christmas weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A powerful winter system is currently charging through the region with snow, frigid air, high winds, and slick spot development. We’ll keep uncomfortable and breezy conditions going as we get into the holiday weekend. Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect through Friday evening for all...
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Temperature drop rapidly approaching Indy metro
The Eitelijorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art will be closed Friday. Check closings and delays on WISHTV.com. Indiana Department of Homeland Security county travel map status. The City of Carmel will be suspending their trash and recycling services Friday and postponing waste pick-up until Monday, according to a...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis braces for ‘historic’ winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nearly every agency in Indianapolis on Wednesday was bracing for the incoming winter weather, calling the upcoming storm “historic.”. Indianapolis could see up to 12 hours of wind chill temperatures at 20 below zero or colder during the winter storm. The National Weather Service said it’s uncommon for the area.
WISH-TV
Winter storm rolls in Thursday; life-threatening cold, high winds to follow
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We will undergo a very rough temperature swing late Thursday with rain and potential accumulating snow. Then, our concern shifts toward blustery and brutally cold conditions. Winter Storm Warnings are set to be in effect from 3 PM EST Thursday until Friday evening. Blizzard Warnings are...
WISH-TV
Power outages possible during winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are urging people to prepare themselves for potential power outages during the winter storm that is expected to hit central Indiana Thursday afternoon. “Already stocked up on bread vegetables, potatoes, carrots, no meats we don’t eat that much meat, but plenty of canned goods,” said...
WISH-TV
Winter storm watch: Snow, strong winds and dangerous cold late week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm watch has been issued for central and northern sections of Indiana. We’re keeping an eye on a potent winter storm that will bring rain, snow, strong winds and brutal cold to the state late Thursday through the holiday weekend. TODAY: A quiet...
WISH-TV
Mad dash to buy groceries leaves some shelves empty before winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the hours before a winter storm system arrive, Indiana shoppers were in a mad dash. They were looking for everything from groceries to last-minute Christmas gifts. A few hours before the storm hit, people arrived to stores during lunchtime to grab some essentials. “Easy stuff...
WISH-TV
Furnace tips for extreme cold
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — On Wednesday, technicians shared tips to make sure your home stays warm in the frigid days ahead. “With the temperatures that we’re going to be experiencing Thursday we anticipate quite a few calls coming in,” the HVAC manager at Complete Comfort Heating, Air and Plumbing, Dylan Evans, said.
WISH-TV
‘Winterizing’ pipes before frigid cold could you save you thousands
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis utility companies urged homeowners to “winterize” their pipes before temperatures across the Midwest dip to pipe-threatening low temperatures. Burst pipes are among the top causes of property damage during the winter, according to national insurance data, and often result in water damage totaling...
WISH-TV
Wheeler Mission expecting influx of guests as winter temperatures drop
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With temperatures expected to be dangerously low, health officials say frostbite can set in within minutes. It’s a major concern with so many experiencing homelessness. Wheeler Mission plays a key role in the winter contingency plan. As expected, officials say they’ll see much higher rates...
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Counties issue travel alerts; Bloomington sets warming centers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm. Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says. Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
WISH-TV
How to prevent pipes from freezing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm headed toward Indiana this week will bring temperatures below zero, with wind chills reaching -25°. Those temperatures can threaten to freeze water pipes in homes. The frozen water then expands, causing the pipes to burst. Here are tips from Citizens Energy Group...
WISH-TV
Portion of U.S. 36 in Avon expected to reopen Thursday
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A stretch of U.S. 36 in Avon is expected to reopen to traffic on Thursday, state highway officials said. It will fully reopen after crews have placed temporary striping for the road’s winter configuration as part of the ongoing added travel lanes project, the Indiana Department of Transportation said in a statement.
WISH-TV
The Zone Extra: December 22, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”. In the coaches corner, Warren Central head wrestling coach Jake O’Neill joins Anthony Calhoun for a conversation. Plus,...
WISH-TV
Monroe County man dies in fall from tree stand
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A hunter in Monroe County died over the weekend after falling from a tree stand, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. A hunter in the Morgan-Monroe State Forest found 57-year-old Kevin Leech, of Heltonville, on the ground Saturday near the intersection of Bruce Lane and State Road 45. That’s about three miles east of Unionville and 12 miles northeast of Bloomington.
WISH-TV
IMS museum releases “Epic Drama” in time for the holidays
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum has published the first book focusing on the Indianapolis 500 winning cars in its collection. The collection, which encompasses 34 cars, is the largest in the world. Visually stunning with notes and stories about each vehicle and its driver, Epic Drama: The Winning Collection of...
WISH-TV
Power restored after 10,000 experience outage in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Over 10,000 people were without power in Kokomo Tuesday afternoon, according to Duke Energy. There are 45 active outages in Howard County, where Kokomo is, impacting just over 10,000 people. According to a Duke Energy outage map, 23% of the people Duke Energy serves in...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Roundtripper Sports Academy hosting Miracle League fundraiser
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Roundtripper Sports Academy in Westfield was approached by the Hoffman family and started talking about there’s no Miracle League baseball field in central Indiana. Miracle fields allow all ages who have mental or physical disabilities to play baseball. Chris Estep with Roundtripper told News 8...
WISH-TV
IFD mourns death of FDIC leader Bobby Halton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many firefighters in Indianapolis and across the Hoosier state are mourning the loss of a towering figure in their field. Chief (Ret.) Bobby Halton, the editor-in-chief of “Fire Engineering” magazine and the educational director for the Fire Department Instructors Conference, passed away at his home in Oklahoma on Monday, the magazine says.
WISH-TV
Muncie woman dies after rescue from morning fire at apartment
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A 76-year-old Muncie woman died in a Thursday morning apartment fire, the Muncie Fire Department says. Carolyn Fisher tried to put out the fire, but was overcome by smoke and heat, says Matt Grindstaff, chief investigator for Muncie Fire Department. She was rescued from her...
