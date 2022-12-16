Effective: 2022-12-22 15:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Butler; Cowley; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Reno; Sedgwick; Sumner WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST FRIDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Central Kansas and portions of South Central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS... The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Gusty winds could produce short periods of reduced visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Carry an emergency kit in your car when travailing. Use caution on roadways.

BUTLER COUNTY, KS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO