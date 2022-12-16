Read full article on original website
Related
Essence
Tommy Hilfiger’s Partners With Harlem Fashion Row To Highlight BIPOC Designers
Here's how to participate in the duo's second activation. Fashion awards and competitions–CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, Fortune’s 40 under 40, GQ Fashion Awards, LVMH Prize, and even Project Runway–are the makeup of an industry known to motivate competition between up-and-coming talent. Finalists receive grants to invest in their collections, mentorship from top industry talent, and visibility for their achievements. Most of the independent designers we know and love–Luar, Telfar, Head of State, Bode, Black Boy Knits–have participated in (and won) awards with an opportunity to establish their labels. But, as in the foundation of the fashion industry, most competitions are not designed with specific access to Black, Indigenous, or People of Color (BIPOC) with a culture that remains a source of appropriation by fashion’s biggest houses, all while racism, tokenism, and discrimination provide unequal barriers behind-the-scenes.
Essence
Diddy Gifts Twin Daughters Jessie And D’Lila Matching Range Rovers At Their Sweet 16 Party
The twins, who Diddy had with the late Kim Porter, hit a milestone age, and he surprised them with a gift they won’t forget. The Combs twins recently hit a milestone age, 16. As expected, Jessie James and D’Lila Star brought in 16 in the grandest way; they had a lavish futuristic-themed party.
‘Super Sized Salon’ Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez from WE TV’s Super Sized Salon has died at age 37. In addition to starring on the reality series, Lopez was the founder of the plus-size beauty salon Babydoll Beauty Couture. Her death was confirmed by the business’s Instagram account yesterday (Dec 20). The post included...
Essence
Mariah Carey And Her Daughter Monroe Perform The Sweetest Duet
The twin mom brought her daughter Monroe on stage for a tear-jerking performance during a recent show. Mariah Carey’s twins are all grown up and exploring their talents. 11-year-old Monroe joined her mom on stage to perform a duet. The mother and daughter duo sang the Christmas song Away In a Manger at the Christmas concert special: Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! on Dec. 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The special aired on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ on December 20th.
Essence
SN37 Gallery Presents Season 7 Of The Creator Lab
Themed "Be Seen, Be Heard, Belong," 25 artists use the Google Pixel to take photographs filled with cultural impact. Creator Labs is back for its seventh season. Last season’s iteration featured 20 artists, while this year’s is the largest group to participate, with 25 visual artists. Creator Labs is a visual arts incubator that nurtures and supports rising stars to make work of important cultural narratives and impact. Creator Labs in collaboration with Google, provides resources that these visual artists need as a collaborative effort through SN37. This program has showcased some of the biggest names in photography, like Kennedi Carter, and new rising talents like filmmaker India Sleem. SN37 Gallery has been representing rising and established talents since 2017.
Essence
WATCH: This Is Why Malcolm D. Lee Is Ready To Bid Farewell To 'The Best Man’
The creator of the franchise opens up about closing the book on Harper Stewart and his crew of college friends once and for all. The Best Man: The Final Chapters premieres on Peacock in just a day’s time, and fans will finally have the answers to the questions that were left open in The Best Man Holiday nearly ten years ago.
Essence
WATCH: Terrence Howard and Melissa De Sousa On Their Characters’ (Drastic) Evolutions
As Quentin and Shelby, the actors are used to being the resident troublemakers of ‘The Best Man.’ But more is in store in ‘The Final Chapters’ of the story. The Best Man fans are counting down the days for the climactic conclusion of the decades-long story of Harper Stewart and his band of college friends. The Best Man: The Final Chapters, premiering on Peacock on December 22, will take the story from 2014 to 2025 in eight episodes, tracking the midlife transitions of Harper, Robin, Jordan, Lance, Murch, Candace, Shelby, and Quentin, as they move into the next phases of their lives as parents, spouses, senior-level professionals and figure out who they are and what they want out of life and love as their forties come to a close.
Essence
SZA Scores First Ever No. 1 Album With ‘SOS’
The TDE songstress' sophomore release topped the Billboard 200, selling over 318,000 units in its opening week. SZA’s SOS rose to the top of the Billboard charts this week, giving the R&B singer her first ever No. 1 album. The New Jersey native’s sophomore studio release posted 318,000 units...
Essence
WATCH: Ashanti Revisits A Cult Classic With 'A New Diva's Christmas Carol'
The songstress and actress opens up about her big holiday plans after a whirlwind year, and big plans for 2023. From performing at ESSENCE Festival of Culture, to releasing her first children’s book, to accepting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, to using her voice to stand up for herself, Ashanti’s 2022 was full of big moments.
Comments / 0