ETOnline.com
Rebel Wilson Shares Holiday Pics of Daughter Royce and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma
Rebel Wilson is in full holiday mode! The Senior Year star took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet, snowy snap of her and her baby girl, Royce. The photo featured Wilson and baby all bundled up as they stood on the tarmac of a private airfield after landing in Aspen, Colorado, for a ski-filled a vacation. The 42-year-old actress was also smiles as she posed for the photo, while Royce's face was covered by a dancing Santa GIF.
ETOnline.com
Adele Sings Happy Birthday to Boyfriend Rich Paul During Vegas Residency
Adele’s boyfriend, Rich Paul, got a special serenade in honor of his birthday! Over the weekend, the 34-year-old songstress paused her Las Vegas residency to sing "Happy Birthday" to her boyfriend. In a clip, the "Hello" singer is seen looking into the crowd before she says, "I love you...
ETOnline.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Wife Allison Holker Had a Barbie Dream House Show in the Works
Stephen "tWitch" Boss was planning a big move into the home renovation space before his death. According to Deadline, Boss and his wife, Allison Holker -- who were already in the process of developing their own show called Living the Dream, which would help first time buyers find a home -- were also working on a show at HGTV that would have the couple oversee construction of a full-sized Malibu Barbie Dream House.
ETOnline.com
Joanna Gaines Shares Photo From Her Hospital Bed After Suffering a Back Injury
Joanna Gaines is spending her holiday season recovering. The 44-year-old Magnolia Network star and mother of five took to Instagram early Thursday morning to share some recent health struggles. Posting a photo of herself in shades and a hospital gown, Joanna is seen lying in a hospital bed and holding...
ETOnline.com
Priyanka Chopra Shares Holiday Photos of Nick Jonas and Daughter in New Jersey
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter is gearing up for the holiday season! On Monday, Chopra took to Instagram to show off moments from their daughter, Malti’s, pre-Christmas activities in New Jersey. "Perfect winter days ❤️ Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️,"...
ETOnline.com
John Mayer Talks About Sobriety Impacting His Dating Life, What's Hottest to Him in a Relationship
John Mayer is opening up on his new approach to dating after years of high-profile romances. The 45-year-old musician appears on Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, admitting that the interview is "out of character" for him. While speaking with host Alex Cooper for more than an hour,...
ETOnline.com
Jason Momoa Delivers Christmas Tree to Ex Lisa Bonet's House
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are getting into the holiday spirit. The Aquaman star was spotted on Monday packing a Christmas tree into his truck that he later delivered to his ex-wife's Malibu home. The 43-year-old actor tied the Norway Spruce tree down to the bed of his truck before...
ETOnline.com
Eddie Cibrian Denies Ex-Wife Brandi Glanville's Claims That He Had an Affair With Piper Perabo
Eddie Cibrian is denying his ex-wife Brandi Glanville's allegation that he had an affair with Piper Perabo. In a recent interview with Page Six, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claims that he had an affair with the Coyote Ugly star while they were still married, but in a statement to ET, Cibrian says the claim is false.
ETOnline.com
Tori Spelling Hospitalized for 'Dizziness' and 'Trouble Breathing'
Tori Spelling revealed on Wednesday that she was admitted to the hospital after experiencing dizziness and trouble breathing just days before the holidays. "Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night," the mother of five wrote along with a selfie from her hospital bed (via Us Weekly). "To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am."
ETOnline.com
Cooper Noriega, TikTok Star, Cause of Death Revealed
More than six months after he was found dead in Burbank, California, Cooper Noriega's cause of death has been determined. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has determined that the 19-year-old TikTok star died due to the combined effects of fentanyl and the anxiety medications lorazepam and alprazolam (Xanax), People reports.
ETOnline.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Posts Heartbreaking Wish After His Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, is still mourning his death. On Tuesday, Connie posted a screenshot of a FaceTime conversation with her son alongside a heartbreaking message. "Oh if only I could FT to heaven …," she wrote over the picture. In the photo,...
ETOnline.com
Kim Cattrall Mourns the Death of Her Mother Shane With Touching Tribute
Kim Cattrall is in mourning. The How I Met Your Fatheractress revealed the news of her mom's death in a heartfelt tribute she posted on Tuesday. Kim took to Instagram to share a slideshow of heartwarming snapshots of her late mother, writing in the caption, "Shane Cattrall 1929 - 2022. Rest in peace Mum ❤️."
ETOnline.com
'Laguna Beach' Star Talan Torriero Shares Hilarious Reaction to 'Oops Baby' No. 3
Former reality star Talan Torriero and his wife, Danielle, have an unexpected holiday surprise. The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday, giving their candid reactions to discovering that they were having an unplanned third child. "Oops baby due June 2023 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼," the 36-year-old Laguna Beach star captioned the clip in...
ETOnline.com
Kim and Khloe Kardashian Give Back at Los Angeles Women's Shelter
Kim and Khloe Kardashian took a trip to the Alexandria House Wednesday, a nonprofit organization that provides shelter, childcare, counseling and job readiness for hundreds of homeless women in Los Angeles, to not only cast a spotlight on the organization but donate their time and resources. Khloe documented the trip in a post shared to Instagram Thursday.
ETOnline.com
Simon Cowell Reveals He Gets 'Non-Stop' 'AGT' Advice From His 8-Year-Old Son Eric
Simon Cowell may be one of the biggest names in the talent show business, but he still takes advice from a very trusted confidant -- his 8-year-old son, Eric! The America's Got Talent judge was a guest on the U.K. talk show Loose Women, where he opened up about leaning on his young son's feedback.
ETOnline.com
Billie Eilish Shares Pics Partying With Jesse Rutherford, Justin and Hailey Bieber From Her 21st Birthday
Billie Eilish rang in her 21st birthday in style, duh. The "Happier Than Ever" singer shared new photos from her star-studded, holiday-themed soiree, featuring herself with black, curled locks in a Mrs. Claus-inspired red velvet dress with white trim and candy cane-striped hoop earrings. She and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford posed...
ETOnline.com
'General Hospital' Star Sonya Eddy Dead at 55, Cause of Death Revealed
Longtime General Hospital star Sonya Eddy has died, ET can confirm. She was 55. "General Hospital is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character… the tough but compassionate, head nurse, Epiphany Johnson - and immediately became a fan favorite and beloved member of our GH family when she joined the show in 2006," a spokesperson told ET.
ETOnline.com
Cecily Strong Explains Why She Didn't Reveal Her 'Saturday Night Live' Exit Before Her Final Show
This past episode ofSaturday Night Live was a surprisingly emotional one. After 11 seasons as a stand-out talent on the sketch comedy series, Cecily Strong took her final bow as a castmember. The news broke in the afternoon before the show hit the air, with SNL sharing a message of...
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Loses Her First Tooth: See the Cute Video
True Thompson is growing up fast! Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share videos of her and Tristan Thompson's 4-year-old daughter showing off her newly changed smile. In the first sweet clip, True's missing tooth is clear as she sings about being Mrs. Claus while using...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Teases More to Her Story After Kody Split: 'Not All Is Always as It Seems'
Sister Wives star Meri Brown has more to say. The 51-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share more cryptic messages in the wake of her split from ex-husband, Kody Brown. Meri posted a photo of herself holding up a leather-bound book with, "There's so much more to...
