‘Sister Wives’: Christine Says Hearing Kody Wasn’t Attracted to Her Was Empowering

Sister Wives stars Christine, and Kody Brown divorced in 2021. However, because they are still on the show together, there is still some conflict. Now, Christine is getting candid about why she decided to leave Kody after nearly 30 years of marriage.

In fact, she says that when she learned he wasn’t attracted to her, she was empowered to exit .

‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown says she was heartbroken in her marriage to Kody for years

The relationship between Christine and Kody had been strained for years before their split. In fact, Christine says she spent many years being heartbroken in her marriage. “I was tired of being heartbroken. Just tired,” she said in a November 2022 episode of Sister Wives . “You don’t think I stayed for the big picture as long as I did? Because I wanted it to work?”

For Christine, leaving her marriage wasn’t a knee-jerk decision. She says she knew she would be exiting for at least two years before she did.

Christine says hearing Kody wasn’t attracted to her was empowering

Christine thought she was marrying the greatest guy when she and Kody wed in 1994. However, Kody recently admitted he was not attracted to her at all. Kody wrote in the Brown family memoir Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage ,

Looking back, I hate myself for the thoughts I had at that moment, but the sight of this chubby girl in my car devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast put the brakes on our relationship. It brought out the most superficial and shallowest side of me. I still liked her — in fact, I liked her very much — but the nacho experience cooled my attraction a little — well, a lot.

Christine thought they’d had a whirlwind courtship, so hearing Kody’s thoughts was hurtful. However, she says she also found it empowering. “If you really haven’t been attracted to me, and if you really didn’t really want a relationship with me, and you didn’t really want to spend time with me … it was almost like this burden got lifted,” she explained on a recent episode of the Reality Life With Kate Case podcast . “And I was like, ‘Alright, then it’s time to move on.'”

The ‘Sister Wives’ star has been thriving since her divorce from Kody

Since divorcing Kody in 2021 and moving with her 12-year-old daughter Truely from Arizona to Utah, Christine has been thriving. She has been focused on her children, grandchildren, wellness and dating. “It’s been fun because I never really dated that much before. So dating has been a blast. I’ve loved it,” she told TODAY.com. Still, though Christine is enjoying dating, she is in no rush to jump into anything serious.

Christine added that despite everything she went through with Kody, she’s never felt better about herself or her life.

“I don’t know if it’s because I’m taking the right supplements or eating right, working out again,” she said. “Gosh, it feels so good. Or just because I’m free and I’m living my life for me. I think that’s what it comes down to. I just realized I’m a goddess.