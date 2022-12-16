Northfield School Board splits vote on next steps for high school facility

As it turned out, the Northfield School Board wasn’t able to move forward on any plans for the high school before the end of 2022.

Without longtime board member Noel Stratmoen — who is currently out of service, due to a prolonged illness — the School Board split on the vote meant to decide the pathway for updating the high school facility.

The recommendation on the table was for a three-part referendum supported by District Superintendent Matt Hillmann. That recommendation proposed: “Question 1 for $60 million to renovate and update the high school buildings, including the HVAC systems, more light and more space. Question 2 proposed $17 million for an athletic field house. Question 3 proposed artificial turf at the fieldhouse and other “modest updates” to the complex.”

Instead, board member Julie Pritchard moved to direct administration to prepare a three question bond referenda that would address the needs of the high school in order of priority. The questions Pritchard included in her motion include: Question 1: $40 million 25-year bond for infrastructure maintenance to the high school. Prioritizing the most pressing needs of the facility reflects good stewardship, and would include functional updates to HVAC systems, windows and lighting This question, if approved, would be tax neutral for district taxpayers.

Question 2: $20 million 25-year bond to update the academic and other spaces in the high school. Renovations could include improvements to modernize career and technical education spaces, science labs, regular and special education classrooms, and could also include renovation of the cafeteria and other common spaces. Passage of this question would require passage of question number one.

Question 3: $17-18.7 million 25-year bond for a fieldhouse and to cover the costs of the storm shelter. The fieldhouse would provide increased space for physical education classes as well as areas that can be utilized by the district’s broader community. Passage of this question would require passage of both question number one and question number two.

What voters want

This recommendation came after Northfield School District voters in November approved, with 68% in favor, to continue the district’s capital improvement levy, while 58% voted to expand the levy funding to increase with inflation. Those dollars can be used for maintenance and upkeep of the schools.

But it doesn’t solve what district leaders believe is a lingering issue: an outdated high school not suited for the highest quality modern learning.

At Monday night’s meeting, which lasted just over two hours, discussion prior to a vote on the preferred pathway was sprinkled with pro and con comments, an obvious foreshadowing of a divided body.

Half the members said they did not endorse spending money to renovate the existing facility, many parts of which date back to the mid-1960s.

“Timing is the key to life for so many things,” said Amy Goerwitz. “With the economy in flux and the state sitting on an enormous surplus, I just don’t think now is the right time.”

Tom Baraniak, who has been consistent in his belief that the best pathway would be a completely new, modern high school building, said he did not agree with Pritchard’s suggestion of repairing and renovating the existing building, based on immediate needs.

“I don’t like Julie’s path, because it would leave us with a new HVAC and old school stuff from the 1960s,” he said.

Jeff Quinnell also said he did not agree to the three question bond referendum, which had been brought forward at an earlier meeting by Superintendent Matt Hillmann.

“I’m not drinking the Kool-Aid on the urgency here,” he said.

When board chair Claudia Gonzalez-George called for a vote to support Pritchard’s proposal, Corey Butler, Julie Pritchard and Gonzalez-George voted yes, while Amy Goerwitz, Tom Baraniak and Jeff Quinnell voted no. The tie vote means no action will be taken on the topic this year.

Superintendent Hillmann indicated the topic would need to be addressed again soon, as the issues popping up at the high school are only likely to worsen, not improve.

“I hope that you feel that your administrative team has left no stone unturned over the last year in terms of securing feedback,” said Hillmann.

Departures

The departure of two School Board members, Julie Pritchard after 12 years, and Tom Baraniak after four years, elicited many kind and considerate comments from fellow board members, as well as from former board member Rob Hardy.

“Julie set a premiere example of a student-focused board member,” said Hardy. “She was really a role model of integrity leadership. Thank you for all your years on the board.”

Board chair Gonzalez-George thanked Baraniak and Pritchard for being super heroes.

“The community has put its trust in you all these years,” she said. “Thank you for your service.”

Board member Jeff Quinnell said he appreciated Baraniak’s “engagement and passion for ideas.” Amy Goerwitz acknowledged Pritchard’s ability to make people feel like they matter.

“Thank you for your gentle leadership style that brought the board to consensus.”

Corey Butler thanked the pair for adding their input on topics to create “good discussions during your service.”

Superintendent Matt Hillmann complimented Baraniak on being so well-prepared before each board meeting. Turning to Pritchard who was the board chair when the district hired him in 2016 for his current position, Hillmann said he was uncharacteristically at a loss for words.

“I don’t know Northfield without Julie, both the celebrations and the challenges,” he said. “Thank you for the legacy you have left.”