Morgantown, WV

WATCH: Erik Stevenson Discusses his Role on the Team, Defensive Effort and More.

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KM6QZ_0jlNddeS00

The West Virginia Mountaineers welcome the Buffalo Bulls Sunday evening with tipoff scheduled for five o'clock and the action streaming on ESPN+.

Guard Erik Stevenson chatted with the media on Friday and gave an update on the Mountaineers, offensive efficiency, confidence and more.

WATCH: Tre Mitchell Talks WVU Culture, Team Chemistry and More.

MountaineerMaven

