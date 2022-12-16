Big Lake wrestlers getting tested early on

Big Lake wrestling hosted two triangular meets last week. On Tuesday, Dec. 6 Big Lake hosted Foley and AN/ML and on Thursday, Dec. 8 they hosted Monticello and Rocori. Then on Saturday, Dec. 10 they battled in the Maple Grove Invite.

AN/ML beat Big Lake 45-25. The Hornets got wins from Cash Stortz (120 lbs), Nolan Reiter (152 lbs), Carson Gellerman (170 lbs), Trajan Mussehl (195 lbs), and Kane LaPointe (285 lbs).

Stortz pinned Riley Hill-Forbes (Annand-M Lk Lightning) at 49 seconds, Reiter handled Jack Nilson (Annand-M Lk Lightning) 14-4 for a major decision, Gellerman beat Shay McClory (Annand-M Lk Lightning) 8-4, Muzzehl pinned Carter Courtright (Annand-M Lk Lightning) at 1:16, and LaPointe pinned Adam Klatt (Annand-M Lk Lightning) at 1:18.

Kale Westgaard (106 lbs), Stortz, Cooper Cusick (138 lbs), Zack Smith (145 lbs), Reiter, Jack Christensen (160 lbs), and LaPointe all picked up wins against Foley, but the Hornets lost a close one 35-31.

Westgaard beat Wyatt Britz (Foley) on a 14-1 major decision, Stortz beat Hunter Wilhelmi (Foley) on a 13-3 major decision, Cusick beat Wyatt Lueck (Foley) 5-2, Smith beat Noah Brunn (Foley) 16-7, Reiter pinned Spencer Gorecki (Foley) at 1:08, Christensen beat Weston Harris (Foley) 11-3, and LaPointe won via forfeit.

After going 0-2 on Tuesday, Big Lake picked up wins against Monticello and Rocori on Thursday night.

Big Lake got the party started with a 38-32 win over Monticello.

Westgaard, Stortz, Dallas Sibbet (132 lbs), Smith, Reiter, Gelllerman, and LaPointe picked up the wins over the Magic with most of them coming on falls.

Westgaard pinned Caleb Kalenbach (Monticello) at 1:29, Stortz pinned Keegan Elfstrom (Monticello) at 0:47, Sibbet pinned Evan Gehrke (Monticello) at 4:41, Smith pinned Bryce Schoen (Monticello) at 1:20, Reiter beat Joe Gleason (Monticello) 18-3 at 0:00 on a technical fall, Gellerman beat Wyatt Witschen (Monticello) 6-3, and LaPointe pinned Ben Bauer (Monticello) at 2:51.

The Hornets finished their night with a 48-30 win over Rocori. Big Lake got wins out of Westgaard, Beau McCrone (113 lbs), Stortz, Sibbett, Cusick, Smith, Christensen, Gellerman, and LaPointe. Like against Monticello, most of their wins came on pins.

Westgaard pinned Zac Humbert (Rocori) at 2:49, McCrone pinned Mason Moscho (Rocori) at 3:51, Stortz pinned Kameron Moscho (Rocori) at 1:49, Sibbet beat Jack Major (Rocori) 8-4, Cusick pinned Sawyer Minnerath (Rocori) at 1:47, Smith won via forfeit, Christensen pinned Anthony Rodriguez (Rocori) at 3:44, Gellerman beat Nathan Soldner (Rocori) 11-5, and LaPointe won on another forfeit.

At the Maple Grove Crimson Invite, Big Lake had two first-place finishers and two runner-ups. Smith and Reiter both won their first-place matches while Westgaard and Gellerman both took second.

In the 145 lb. quarterfinals. Smith beat Isaac Roberts (St. Paul Highland Park) 14-4. The semifinals match was closer, but Smith edged out Clark Thompson (Bismarck Legacy) 16-14. In the first-place match, Smith pinned Isaak Coolidge (Rush City-Braham) at 1:53.

At 153 lbs., Reiter handled Sean Peterschick (Bismarck Legacy) in the quarterfinals on a technical fall, 18-3 at 5:43. During the semis, Reiter pinned Tanner Cummings (North Branch) at 2:34. In the first-place match, Reiter pinned Jose Anaya (Paynesville Area) in just 25 seconds.

On Thursday the Hornets are on the road with a dual meet against Cambridge-Isanti beginning at 6 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the boys are at Pequot Lakes High School for a tournament beginning at 1 p.m. Friday and continuing at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.