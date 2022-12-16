Why Is Charlie Woods Limping at the PNC Championship?

For Charlie Woods, it’s obviously going to take quite a bit to be like his dad. After all, Tiger Woods has a record 82 PGA Tour victories to his name, including 15 major championships , second only to Jack Nicklaus’ 18.

But at least for this weekend’s PNC Championship , Charlie will indeed take after Tiger as the 13-year-old will be limping around Orlando’s Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

Charlie Woods plays his shot from the 13th tee during the pro-am prior to the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 16, 2022 | Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The elder Woods, of course, is still dealing with the effects of last year’s auto accident as well as a recent bout of plantar fasciitis. Tiger missed the Hero World Challenge but was able to tee it up last Saturday in the most recent edition of “The Match,” where he and Rory McIlroy were soundly defeated by the dynamic duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

As for young Charlie, he rolled his ankle while warming up for Friday’s pro-am ahead of 2022 edition of the PNC Championship, where he and his dad will compete for the third straight year.

Charlie had a noticeable limp during Friday’s round, as did Tiger, and looked a bit uncomfortable after a few of his shots. Cameras captured both walking off the 11th green with matching ailments while wearing matching outfits.

As of this writing, however, Team Woods has no plans to withdraw from the tournament. Tiger and Charlie Woods finished second in this event a year ago to John Daly and his son, John Daly II, and are easily one of the favorites this year.

Tiger & Son will play alongside good friend Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, in the first round of the two-round tourney on Saturday.

