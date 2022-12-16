ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Buffalo

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ncpVN_0jlNdZ4Q00

The West Virginia Mountaineers welcome the Buffalo Bulls Sunday evening with tipoff scheduled for five o'clock and the action streaming on ESPN+.

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Friday and previewed Buffalo, gave some insight on scheduling, what the team did during the week off and more.

WATCH: Tre Mitchell Talks WVU Culture, Team Chemistry and More.

WATCH: Erik Stevenson Discusses his Role on the Team, Defensive Effort and More.

