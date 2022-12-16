WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Buffalo

The West Virginia Mountaineers welcome the Buffalo Bulls Sunday evening with tipoff scheduled for five o'clock and the action streaming on ESPN+.

Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Friday and previewed Buffalo, gave some insight on scheduling, what the team did during the week off and more.

