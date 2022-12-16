WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Buffalo
The West Virginia Mountaineers welcome the Buffalo Bulls Sunday evening with tipoff scheduled for five o'clock and the action streaming on ESPN+.
Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Friday and previewed Buffalo, gave some insight on scheduling, what the team did during the week off and more.
WATCH: Tre Mitchell Talks WVU Culture, Team Chemistry and More.
WATCH: Erik Stevenson Discusses his Role on the Team, Defensive Effort and More.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @MountaineersNow
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly
Comments / 0