Big Lake sports round-up: December 15

Below are summaries of Big Lake sports events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.

Big Lake boys basketball

The Hornets have improved to 3-0 after their 97-63 over Brooklyn Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6. It was a balanced scoring game with four hitting double figures. Mitchell Hill led the way with 19, Kade Layton had 16, Aidan Johnson dropped 15 and Owen Layton had 12.

Owen Wilczek got close to a double-double after having 9 points and 8 rebounds. Hill (5) and Owen Layton (4) combined for 9 steals. Big Lake had 19 steals as a team.

Next up is a home game against Zimmerman on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. On Saturday, at 2:30 p.m. the Hornets host Bemidji before taking the road again next week.

Big Lake girls basketball

The girls dropped to 0-3 after their 50-27 loss to Hutchinson on Friday, Dec. 9. Ashley Fitzgibbons led the way with 10 points. Rylie Sternquist had 6 points and 10 rebounds.

Their next chance at a win is at home against Zimmerman on Thursday beginning at 5:45 p.m. after the game against St. Cloud was postponed on Tuesday due to weather conditions. Then They’re on the road Friday against New Prague. On Tuesday, Dec. 20 Big Lake has another home game against Spectrum beginning at 7 p.m.

Big Lake dance team

The Big Lake dance team had two competitions last week. On Friday, Dec. 9 danced in their first conference competition of the season in St. Francis. The jazz team took fifth while kick took sixth.

On Saturday, Dec. 10 the Hornets jazz dancers had their best performance in 15 years at the Albany Invite. The jazz team “got their name called” by placing second while kick finished in sixth. The jazz team finished just one point behind Albany for first.

“Perseverance truly pays off. This team has the drive and determination to get them to where they want to be. I’m so excited for the second half of this season and I can’t wait to see what they will continue to accomplish,” said Head Coach Kayla Kleinsteuber.

Becker/Big Lake boys hockey

The Eagles are 4-1 this season after splitting two road games last week. On Tuesday, Dec. 6 the boys lost 4-3 to Northern Edge in overtime. On Saturday, Dec. 10 they beat 6-2 to Windom. Brayden Graning had 2 goals against Northern Edge. Jase Tobako had 2 assists. Graning had a hat trick against Windom. Tobako had 1 goal and 2 assists. Eli Scheideman had a goal and an assist.

On Thursday Becker/Big Lake hosts Monticello at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena starting at 7:15 p.m. and on Tuesday, Dec. 20 they host Princeton at 7 p.m.

Princeton/Big Lake girls hockey

The Tigers are now 1-5 after losing 5-0 to Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Dec. 8. They have three straight road games before finally hosting Bloomington Jefferson on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 5:15 p.m.