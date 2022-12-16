Moose offense unlocked at home

After scoring just six goals in the team’s first four games, the Monticello Moose knew they needed to find a way to open up the offense. They were able to do that when they lit the lamp seven times against the Bluejackets in a 7-3 victory at Moose Sherritt Arena on Friday, Dec. 9.

Six different goal scorers got in on the action. Senior Brayden Dunn was the first one to get in on the action. Dunn scored the game-winner as well with his second of the game. Senior Quintin Brooks, senior Tyler Bitz, senior Jake Larson, junior Gunnar Simon, and senior Tyler Miller all scored goals in the contest.

After starting the season 3-for-12 on the power play, Monticello went 2-for-3 in their victory.

The two teams looked fairly even for most of the night, but Monticello looked fast and decisive and that was the difference between the two teams. Monti was able to finish their looks while junior Owen Soderholm made 29 saves on 32 shots on goal for his first victory this season.

Cambridge-Isanti actually got the first laugh of the evening. Dunn was sent to the sin bin after getting whistled for hooking at 2:06 of the first and by 2:28 the Bluejackets had their first goal of the night on the power play. Seth Terhell from Will O’Donovan and Finn Overby.

The game was pretty even after that and Monticello struggled to find the first one of the night. Finally at 14:03 of the first Dunn made up for his earlier mistake by scoring on a breakaway to even the score at 1-1. Brooks and Brady Bergstrom were credited with the assists.

In the second period, the Moose got a 5-on-3 power play and took full advantage of the opportunity.

With 16 seconds left on the two-man advantage, Miller jammed one in on the doorstep to take the lead at 2:42 of the second. Just 10 seconds later Larson netted the second power play goal to take a 3-1 lead. Cam Schmitz and Aidan Widmark earned the assists on Miller’s goal while Miller and senior Alec Mayer got the assists on Larson’s goal.

After killing a penalty, Dunn scored what would go down as the game-winner at 9:44 of the second period with assists going to Mayer and senior Robbie Harris.

Terhell scored his second power play goal to make it 4-2 just 38 seconds after Dunn’s goal. Bitz then scored at 15:02 of the third before Terhell completed the hat-trick against Monticello and sent the game into the second intermission with the Moose up just 5-3.

Simon and Brooks added even-strength goals in the third as insurance as the Moose completed the victory 7-3 over the Bluejackets. Mayer had a 4 assist game for the Moose and now leads the team with 5 points (all assists) through five games. Sophomore Landen Scherber and Larson are tied for the team lead with 3 goals each. Scherber and Larson both had 1 assist for 4 points and are tied with Bergstrom (all assists) for second on the team in total points. Soderholm is now 1-3-1 on the year with 160 saves on 172 shots on goal (.930 save percentage) and has allowed 12 goals through 5 games (2.27 goals against average).

Monticello (1-3-1) will be on the road for the next few games. They have Mound Westonka (2-5) on Tuesday pending weather, Becker/Big Lake (4-1) on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena, and on Tuesday, Dec. 20 they’re at Pine City Area (3-1).