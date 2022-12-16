Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Gov. Pete Ricketts, First Lady launch Nebraska Capitol Art Experience
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New artwork at the state capitol aims to bring Nebraskans together. Gov. Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled the Nebraska Capitol Art Experience Wednesday. The group of mosaics lining the capitol building work to bring Nebraskans closer to the state’s history. First Lady...
KSNB Local4
Troopers perform 350 motorist assists since storm started
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has had a busy couple days, responding to 175 motorist assist calls since midnight and a total of 350 since the storm started Wednesday. This NSP dashcam video shows blizzard conditions just south of Scottsbluff on Wednesday. The dangerous wind chill can...
KSNB Local4
Gov. Ricketts issues executive order aimed at strengthening healthcare workforce
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In conjunction with Gov.-elect Jim Pillen, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has issued an executive order to expedite resources for hospital planning and increasing healthcare workforce capacity in the state. The order expands the eligibility of healthcare professionals in the state. Statutes regarding provisional licensure and examination...
KSNB Local4
Dangerous winter Storm arrives Wednesday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A strong arctic cold front will sweep across Nebraska Wednesday into Thursday, bringing high impact winter weather to the area. Moisture will get pulled northward before the front arrives around the mid afternoon. We could start out with freezing drizzle causing some slick areas, before the front races in ushering in brutally cold air, strong gusty winds, snow and blowing snow which could create periods of white out conditions overnight.
KSNB Local4
Quiet, cold weather, Tuesday... but dangerous wintry weather midweek..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Quiet but cold weather takes us through Tuesday. Morning lows will drop into the low single digits with wind chill values from 10 to 15 below zero. That will make for a tough hole to climb out of in the afternoon. Under mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs will only make it into the upper teens and lower 20s with a north breeze at 5 to 10 mph.
KSNB Local4
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Gray News) - An Amber Alert was initially issued by authorities in Ohio for twin 5-month-old boys who were abducted Monday before 10 p.m. According to the attorney general’s office said, one of the missing boys was located at Dayton International Airport on Tuesday before 6 a.m.
