HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Quiet but cold weather takes us through Tuesday. Morning lows will drop into the low single digits with wind chill values from 10 to 15 below zero. That will make for a tough hole to climb out of in the afternoon. Under mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs will only make it into the upper teens and lower 20s with a north breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO