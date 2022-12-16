Sangamon County man sentenced for sexual assault

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Sangamon County has been sentenced for five felonies.

Mason Bertrand of Auburn has been sentenced for 69 years in prison Friday. A jury found him guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting his 13-year-old daughter on counts of criminal sexual assault, predatory criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, unlawful restraint, and a sexual exploitation of a minor back in September.

In addition to the prison sentence, Bertrand will also have to register as sex offender for the rest of his life.

The prosecutor, Mary Beth Rodgers, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Office’s Felony Division Chief, hopes the conviction sends a message.

“We hope the conviction of this individual on all counts and the Judge’s sentence of nearly 70

years in prison sends a clear message,” Rodgers said. “First, to survivors of these horrible crimes, if you come forward, there is help and there is hope. And to those who think they can abuse their positions of trust and authority, your power over these victims is not absolute – we will do everything within our power to seek justice for sexual assault victims and hold offenders accountable for these heinous acts.”

