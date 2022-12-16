ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

City of Champaign announces two lane closures

By Bradley Zimmerman
 5 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Friday that construction crews will be closing a pair of lanes in the city next week to allow for sewer maintenance and repairs.

Both closures will start Monday morning and will last through Thursday. One closure will happen on westbound Bloomington Road between Cynthia Drive and Garden Hills Drive. Westbound traffic is planned to be merged into the center lane through the construction zone.

The other closure will happen in Campustown on northbound First Street. First will be reduced to a one-way, southbound only street, with northbound traffic being detoured at Daniel Street. Access will be maintained to all properties located within the closure.

Both lane closures are dependent on the weather and may be delayed. Drivers are advised to pay close attention to traffic control devices and proceed with caution through the work zone.

