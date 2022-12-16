Read full article on original website
kyma.com
Starting the winter season warmer than normal
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today December 21, 2022, marks the first day of the Winter Solstice, which is when the Earth's axis is tilted the farthest away from the sun. What that means is in the Northern Hemisphere the date marks the 24-hour period with the fewest daylight hours of the year, in other words, it's known as the shortest day and longest night of the year.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More warm temperatures on the way as we enter the Winter season
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tranquil weather conditions will prevail through early next week as strong high pressure dominates region. Near normal temperaturesare expected over the next couple days before warming through the weekend reaching five to ten degrees above normal by early next week. More unsettled weather then looks possible by the middle of next week with precipitation chances potentially returning and temperatures likely dropping back to around normal.
KSBW.com
Back to back problems for lettuce growers lead to low supply, high prices; relief on way for consumers
SALINAS, Calif. — Lettuce farmers have been hit with back to back problems that reduced our lettuce supply and drastically increased prices, some of those prices topping off at $6 for a head of Iceberg lettuce. When lettuce production moved to Yuma last month the growing season was hit...
San Luis Port of Entry temporary closure and delays
The San Luis Police Department says to expect delays at the Port of Entry there as it will be temporarily closing on both sides due to issues with Title 42. The post San Luis Port of Entry temporary closure and delays appeared first on KYMA.
SignalsAZ
Christmas Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Christmas right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. City offices for the City of Tucson will be closed on Monday, December 26th and...
Woman missing since last week under suspicious circumstances
The Yuma Police Department is looking for a woman missing since last week. The post Woman missing since last week under suspicious circumstances appeared first on KYMA.
70-year-old woman missing since Monday
Relatives of another missing woman are trying to find her whereabouts. 70-year-old Beth Krynder went missing Monday. The post 70-year-old woman missing since Monday appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 346
The Yuma Fire Department responded to 346 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a bathroom fan fire, 1 for smoke in a restaurant, 1 for the smell of gas in a home, 1 for a brush fire started by a camp fire, 1 for an oven fire, and various alarms.
Ducey says Arizona containers will be removed
New in the last hour, Governor Doug Ducey says he will remove the shipping containers in Yuma's wall gaps. The post Ducey says Arizona containers will be removed appeared first on KYMA.
Houston’s Yuma Furniture continues holiday tradition
Houston's Yuma Furniture adopted two families for the companies annual adoption event: The Stanley's and the Zepeda's. The post Houston’s Yuma Furniture continues holiday tradition appeared first on KYMA.
Migrant died in Yuma County after crossing the border
A migrant died in Yuma County just after crossing the U.S. and Mexico border. The post Migrant died in Yuma County after crossing the border appeared first on KYMA.
Eleven-year-old almost kidnapped in Foothills neighborhood
On Saturday, December 17, at about 8:51 at night, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) received a report of an attempted kidnapping in a foothills neighborhood. The post Eleven-year-old almost kidnapped in Foothills neighborhood appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
Two Arizona men, one Nevada man prosecuted for drug possession, delivery
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Arizona men and a Nevada man have been prosecuted for bringing illegal drugs into the Magic Valley, Idaho area. According to court papers, on Dec. 14, Brian David Schroeder, 47, pled guilty in court to possessing large amounts of fentanyl and meth with the intention of selling them to others. He was stopped by sheriff’s deputies while driving near Jerome, Idaho, after deputies saw a marijuana container inside the car. Deputies found 3.25 pounds of fentanyl, 3.15 pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. He will be sentenced on March 15.
kyma.com
NBC 11 Sports: Sullivan signs to Cal Poly, Gila Ridge falls a point short of first win
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Central Spartans' own Charlie Sullivan stole the day Wednesday by taking his football talents to the next level, committing to play DI at Cal Poly. Gila Ridge boys basketball fell short of winning their first game of the season, after letting a 12-point first quarter lead slip away.
Yuma family creates GoFundMe to bring R.I. crash victim home
The family of a fatal Rhode Island tractor trailer collision victim has created a GoFundMe. The post Yuma family creates GoFundMe to bring R.I. crash victim home appeared first on KYMA.
arizonasuntimes.com
Yuma County Declares Emergency at Southern Border as Title 42 Nears End
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors (BOS) officially declared a state of emergency regarding the southern border Wednesday, citing concerns with health and the potential increase of migrant activity in the coming month. “More than 300,000 apprehensions have been made by Yuma Sector agents in fiscal year 2022. The number...
kyma.com
CBS 13 SPORTS: Central QB Charlie Sullivan signs LOI, San Pasqual boys basketball takes on North Valley Christian at home
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Central High School quarterback Charlie Sullivan signs his letter of intent, and local basketball squads take the hardwood, all in Wednesday's sportscast. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful...
Child thwarts attempted kidnapping, suspect flees
An 11-year-old female child escaped the clutches of an attempted kidnapper, according to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO). The post Child thwarts attempted kidnapping, suspect flees appeared first on KYMA.
arizonasuntimes.com
Protesters Block Construction of Border Wall with Shipping Containers as Biden Administration Sues Arizona
Outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey ordered gaps in the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border patched using shipping containers earlier this year, but protesters are now blocking workers from finishing the project. At the same time, the Biden administration hit Arizona with a lawsuit also attempting to stop the construction. Arizona Attorney...
yumadailynews.com
Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway
YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
