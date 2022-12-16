ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
kyma.com

Starting the winter season warmer than normal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today December 21, 2022, marks the first day of the Winter Solstice, which is when the Earth's axis is tilted the farthest away from the sun. What that means is in the Northern Hemisphere the date marks the 24-hour period with the fewest daylight hours of the year, in other words, it's known as the shortest day and longest night of the year.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More warm temperatures on the way as we enter the Winter season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tranquil weather conditions will prevail through early next week as strong high pressure dominates region. Near normal temperaturesare expected over the next couple days before warming through the weekend reaching five to ten degrees above normal by early next week. More unsettled weather then looks possible by the middle of next week with precipitation chances potentially returning and temperatures likely dropping back to around normal.
YUMA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Christmas Closures for Tucson, Yuma

With Christmas right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. City offices for the City of Tucson will be closed on Monday, December 26th and...
TUCSON, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 346

The Yuma Fire Department responded to 346 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a bathroom fan fire, 1 for smoke in a restaurant, 1 for the smell of gas in a home, 1 for a brush fire started by a camp fire, 1 for an oven fire, and various alarms.
YUMA, AZ
AZFamily

Two Arizona men, one Nevada man prosecuted for drug possession, delivery

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Arizona men and a Nevada man have been prosecuted for bringing illegal drugs into the Magic Valley, Idaho area. According to court papers, on Dec. 14, Brian David Schroeder, 47, pled guilty in court to possessing large amounts of fentanyl and meth with the intention of selling them to others. He was stopped by sheriff’s deputies while driving near Jerome, Idaho, after deputies saw a marijuana container inside the car. Deputies found 3.25 pounds of fentanyl, 3.15 pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. He will be sentenced on March 15.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Yuma County Declares Emergency at Southern Border as Title 42 Nears End

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors (BOS) officially declared a state of emergency regarding the southern border Wednesday, citing concerns with health and the potential increase of migrant activity in the coming month. “More than 300,000 apprehensions have been made by Yuma Sector agents in fiscal year 2022. The number...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

CBS 13 SPORTS: Central QB Charlie Sullivan signs LOI, San Pasqual boys basketball takes on North Valley Christian at home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Central High School quarterback Charlie Sullivan signs his letter of intent, and local basketball squads take the hardwood, all in Wednesday's sportscast. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway

YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy