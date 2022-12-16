As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. That's right, it's time to pull out the cookie sheets, flour, sugar and eggs! Whether you've got family that's hard to shop for or you just like baking, making holiday cookies is fun! It's also a great activity to do with your kids or a loved one. My favorite memories are helping my Grandma make oatmeal cookies in her kitchen as a kid. So I've put together a nice little list of cookie-making items to replace and update older versions or make your cookie-baking easier!

