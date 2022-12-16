I have great expectations and anticipation regarding the changes to come with the new Town Council members elected this past election. One of the many highlights during this cycle was the commitment from most of the candidates to move the council further to transparency in their decision-making. As we look back over the past ten years, this has been a concern as we watched previous councils appear to focus on their self-interest rather than what was good for our community.

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO