Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

FLORIDA FINALE: LSU vs Purdue Special Preview

ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are gearing up to face the Purdue Boilermakers in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla. on Monday, Jan. 2. Before the game, Jacques Doucet will take a look back at some of the highlights of the season and how the teams match up against one another.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU adds 3 defensive lineman through transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly and company have been busy as they have added three new players through the NCAA Transfer Portal to the defensive line. One player who is very familiar with Louisiana is returning home leaving Florida in defensive tackle Jalen Lee from Live Oak.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

NBA Youngboy, others donating thousands of toys before Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Never Broke Again family, Fredo Bang and TG Kommas will be giving away toys on Christmas Eve at the Unity in the Community Christmas drive. According to officials, they will be donating over 1,000 toys, bikes, coats, and athletic shoes. They will also be donating toys to OLOL Children’s Hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

BREAKING: Top 100 WR Jalen Brown Signs With LSU

Florida 4-star wide receiver Jalen Brown has made it official. He’s an LSU Tiger. The Top 100 prospect has signed his letter of intent and will enroll early, Brown confirmed to LSU Country. For LSU to hold onto Brown is a massive win for this program. An incredibly gifted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Judge dismisses seven allegations against Les Miles, LSU made by former football recruiter

A Baton Rouge judge on Monday dismissed several counts from a former LSU recruiter's sweeping lawsuit against university officials and the Tigers' ex-football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director, filed suit against LSU last year, alleging an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination was allowed to fester at the university after she reported sexual harassment claims two female students made against the coach.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WANTED: EBRSO looking for burglar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly burglarized a home near Burbank Drive. The burglary reportedly happened Monday, Dec. 12, on Spring Cove Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, a victim reported that someone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD updates public on resources available to help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is letting the public know what resources the city has available, especially related to domestic violence. New numbers from BRPD show an increase in domestic violence shootings. Chief Murphy Paul was surrounded by partners from several organizations on Wednesday, Dec....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Catholic High names new head football coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Catholic High has officially named a new head football coach following the departure of David Simoneaux. West Feliciana’s Hudson Fuller is the new coach of the Bears. Fuller becomes the 22nd head coach for the Bears. He was the Bears’ offensive coordinator for three...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
BENTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Shawnda Augustus, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana has been sentenced to 75 months in prison and ordered to pay $361,074 in restitution for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain unemployment benefits.
BATON ROUGE, LA
