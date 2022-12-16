Say hello to our special girl Quartz. Quartz came from the same home as Opal and Jasper. She is very sweet and shy. She loves her head rubbed and cat nip is a must! We think she would do best in a quiet home with or without another quiet kitty. Loud noises scare her so no small children. She is looking for a warm lap and understanding heart to give her a forever home.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO