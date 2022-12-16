ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minetto, NY

William L. Russo – December 16, 2022 Featured

William “Bill” L. Russo, born May 8, 1948, passed away on December 16, 2022, at St. Luke’s Facility after a long and painful illness. Bill has left his wife of 50 years Kathleen (Martin) Russo, two sons Martin E. Russo of Atlanta GA, and Richrd A. (Amy) Russo of Chesapeake VA, his granddaughter Lauren A. Russo, his brothers Charles “Bud”, Al, and Frank Russo, and one sister Fran Beck, one sister in law Dorothy, plus several nieces and nephews.
Laura A. Strasburg – December 20, 2022 Featured

Laura A. Strasburg 54, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 20, 2022, at her home. Born in Butler, N.J., She was a daughter of Dolores Haase Smith of Oswego and the late John Martin Wetzel and was a graduate of the Butler High School in N.J. She was...
Helen Marie Richards – December 17, 2022

Helen Marie (Jodway) Richards, 89, passed away December 17, 2022. She was known to her friends and family as Marie, and was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was the ninth of ten children born to Louis and Agnes Jodway in Bundyville, NY. After high school she...
Margery Walsh – December 18, 2022 Featured

Margery Walsh, 100; of Fulton, NY passed away Sunday, December 18th, 2022, at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Margery was born in Aroostook, New Brunswick Canada to the late Elgin and Effie (Elmer) Benjamin. While volunteering with the USO at the United States Air Force Base, Presque Isle, ME; Margery...
Oswego Bookmobile Receives $10,000 Donation From Novelis Featured

Novelis recently donated $10,000 to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. which will be used to continue to grow the “Driving Books Home” summer literacy program. Oswego Bookmobile Inc. provides a free, mobile, summer literacy program to children in Oswego. This past summer over 5,000 books were selected by eager readers. At regular stops, children were given help selecting a free book to keep at his or her reading level. Reading during the summer has been shown to decrease summer reading regression. Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. is planning the 2023 program centered on the NYS Library Summer Reading Theme: “All Together Now.”
La Parrilla to Host Oswego Players Brings Dinner Theatre Production

The Oswego Players opens its 2023 season with a special dinner theatre production on January 20 and 21 at La Parrilla on the Water in Oswego. The “Check Please” Trilogy, a comedy about bad dating experiences, is set over three short acts. Each play follows a series of blind dinner dates that couldn't get any worse -- until they do.
January 2023 Food Sense Orders Due January 13th at Salvation Army Featured

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order January Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, January 13. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
Industrial Park Renamed in Treadwell’s Honor Featured

After nearly 40 years of leading Operation Oswego County, Inc., L. Michael Treadwell will retire as of December 31, 2022. Nearly 80 people, including family, staff and colleagues, joined together on Friday, December 2nd, at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, to celebrate his career. The event was an...
Kim Maiden Simmonds – December 13, 2022

Kim Maiden Simmonds, 75, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Tuesday, December 13th. Kim was born on December 5th, 1947 in Wales. He left school at age 16 to become a musician, and in 1965, he founded the Savoy Brown Blues Band (later shortened to Savoy Brown).He remained its only permanent member throughout the 57-year existence of the band. Considered one of music's premier blues and blues rock guitarists, and songwriter, Kim is also discussed as one of the architects of the 1960's British blues scene in London.
Eastern Shore Associates Donates Toys to Fulton Salvation Army

Employees at Eastern Shore Associates Insurance (ESA), headquartered in Fulton, donated a Christmas tree-full of toys for the Fulton Salvation Army’s Angel Tree holiday drive. According to the Salvation Army, every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning. The Angel Tree program helps provide children with new...
Sharkey Set for Full-Time Supermodified Comeback in 2023 Featured

Supermodified veteran Bill Sharkey has been planning his Oswego Speedway return since 2018, when he purchased Keith Gilliam’s former No. 87; a Target Chassis. After four years of rebuilding and updating the car, the pandemic, and even a knee replacement, ‘The Shark’ is now scheduled to make his full-time comeback at the Steel Palace in 2023.
350 Super Sophomore Ryan Battle Eyeing Six Trips to Oswego in 2023 Featured

Since the inception of 350 Supermodifieds as a weekly class in 2019, Oswego Speedway has continued to see strong support from the New England based teams, including three-time Classic champion, Jeffrey Battle, and beginning last season; his younger brother Ryan, both of Westford, Massachusetts. Born into one of the first...
Adopt A Pet Today: Quartz, Sweet and Shy Featured

Say hello to our special girl Quartz. Quartz came from the same home as Opal and Jasper. She is very sweet and shy. She loves her head rubbed and cat nip is a must! We think she would do best in a quiet home with or without another quiet kitty. Loud noises scare her so no small children. She is looking for a warm lap and understanding heart to give her a forever home.
