Read full article on original website
Related
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 16 of the Fantasy Football Season
So earlier this week I sent a text to all my NBC colleagues on Football Night in America and on the Fantasy Football Happy Hour podcast. I wrote:. “Goofy favor to ask. I am asking my new NBC colleagues to ask me a question – a self-made interview, if you will – and I will answer them in my column with attribution. I call it AMA – Ask Matthew Anything. So, if you have a moment, can you text me with one question you have for me? Ask me about anything you want… about me, my life, about fantasy, about you, about literally anything you might be slightly curious about me or anything else. I will pick out the best ones and answer, printing the question under your name and then answer it. Thanks!”
nbcsportsedge.com
Christian Watson will bounce back and Devonta Smith will keep rolling
Jonathan Taylor, it's been real man and while many people won't appreciate you, I do. No disrespect to Zack Moss or Deon Jackson, but we know they can't do it the same. If your eyes are peeled on this article, congratulations, because you're either still alive in the fantasy playoffs or you're supporting my work (so I know you're solid). Very few people have an ideal lineup at this point or are still rolling with the roster they drafted out of the gate. That's the beauty of fantasy, gutting it out for the gold, finding those unsung heroes and getting the victory. The points may come from where you least expect it. Here are some of those players.
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet the Thursday Night Football matchup between Jaguars vs Jets
Zach Wilson is making his first Primetime start in the NFL on a short week after losing to the Lions, 20-17 at home. The good news for the Jets is they stay home on this short week, but after the Jaguars win over the Cowboys, Jacksonville is looking to take control of the AFC South.
nbcsportsedge.com
32 Fantasy Stats that Defined Week 15
The Cardinals' quarterbacks ranked 32nd and 33rd in EPA per play. Colt McCoy was on pace to rank dead last in EPA per play, averaging -.28 points added through 26 plays. However, he suffered a concussion, paving the way for Trace McSorley to average -.5 EPA per play. If McSorley starts in Week 16, the Broncos and Texans will have a newcomer to the worst offense in the NFL party.
nbcsportsedge.com
Waiver Wire Week 16: Tyler Allgeier Finally Freed?
You high-stepped past your league mates all season with the living, breathing fantasy cheat code that is Jalen Hurts. You pranced. You danced. You were intolerable. You were Deion Sanders gliding into the end zone for another kick return score or a pick for a touchdown. Can't catch me, you teased. You can try. But you can't.
nbcsportsedge.com
Dynasty Watch: Early Declares Incoming 3.0
Players continue to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft as the deadline approaches for them to announce their decisions. Now three weeks into this, we've already touched on a handful of players that could be of interest to dynasty league managers in less than six months. A reminder of just how fast the NFL season moves.
Comments / 0