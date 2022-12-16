ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

LulubelleJones
5d ago

I asked my boss permission to have packages delivered to my place of employment. He said yes and now I don’t have to worry about missing packages.

fox7austin.com

SWAT situation ends with man in custody in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say a SWAT situation has come to an end in South Austin with one person in custody. Police tell FOX 7 that it started with a family disturbance/violence call at 1:17 a.m. in the 400 block of Little Texas Lane. They say, when officers arrived,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD searching for wanted fugitive involved in family violence

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) Family Violence Unit is asking for the public's help searching for a wanted fugitive. Police said they are looking for 28-year-old Simon Lopez Jr. He has an outstanding arrest warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, which is a third-degree felony. He also has a violation of bond condition, which is a class A misdemeanor.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS says a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Northwest Austin. It happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 183 Hwy and Balcones Club Drive. ATCEMS immediately started CPR, but after extensive resuscitative efforts, they say the patient died.
AUSTIN, TX

