Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Joins The Chamber of Digital Commerce to Help with Building Regulatory Framework for Crypto
The team at Binance is pleased to announce that they have joined the Chamber of Digital Commerce, a blockchain and cryptocurrency trade association. Binance has joined the Chamber’s Executive Committee in order “to move the blockchain industry forward alongside other industry players.”. Binance VP of Public Affairs Joanne...
crowdfundinsider.com
European Investment Platform Bondora Reports Slight Decline in Origination Numbers
Investment figures and origination numbers dipped “slightly” in November, according to an update from Bondora. Investors added just shy of €14M to their accounts, Bondora revealed. And a total of just over €14M was “originated in loans across all [their] active markets.”. Although they decreased,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Canadian Stock Exchange, Mawer Partners Invest in Securities Crowdfunding Provider DealMaker
DealMaker, recognized as one of the fastest-growing private firms in Canada, has raised growth capital, according to a corporate statement. DealMaker, while based in Canada, offers services in the US as well as pursuing global markets. DealMaker is both a broker-dealer as well a tech platform that enables online capital formation under Reg CF, Reg A+, and Reg D – along with Canadian exemptions.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Kava, Bitget Exchange Aim to Bring More Traders into Web3
Kava has partnered with cryptocurrency trading platform, Bitget. The partnership includes the KAVA token listing on the Bitget exchange Innovation Zone. By partnering with Bitget, Kava aims “to increase the liquidity of KAVA tokens by making it easier for users to access a wide range of trading pairs and currencies.”
crowdfundinsider.com
VC Fund Nemesis Technologies to Add More Liquidity by Connecting Investors with Opportunities in AI, DeepTech
Nemesis Technologies, a venture capital fund that invests in deep technology, announced that it is on course to become the world’s “largest” digitally securitized fund, with significant nine-figure backing from Institutional Investors & Family Offices across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the US. Set up throughout 2022, Nemesis Technologies...
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
crowdfundinsider.com
Banking Trojan Targets Users of 400+ Fintech, Crypto Apps in 16 Countries: Report
Group-IB, which claims to be one of the global cybersecurity leaders, has presented its findings about Godfather, an Android banking Trojan that is currently being utilized by cybercriminals “to attack users of leading banking and crypto exchange applications in 16 countries.”. To date, Godfather has “targeted the users of...
crowdfundinsider.com
TSB Bank Fine by UK Regulators Highlights Need to Improve IT Infrastructure: Report
Following the news that British lender TSB Bank was fined $48.65m ($59.07m) by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority over “a botched IT platform migration that left two million customers locked out of their accounts in 2018,” Chris Dinga, Payments Analyst at GlobalData, offers his view:
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Pay, Pyypl to Bring Users a Secure Online Transaction Experience
The world of blockchain and crypto is becoming ever more “integrated” into our everyday lives as the Web3 space continues to grow, according to an update from Binance. To help their users do more with their Binance account, the digital asset firm has partnered with Pyypl, a non-bank digital wallet app that “gives users around the world access to the financial system via a smartphone.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Paxful Boots Ethereum Off Platform. Claims Integrity Over Revenue in Decision
This is a bit of a surprise. Paxful, a peer-to-peer platform for crypto, has decided to remove Ethereum, the second most popular crypto in the world, from its platform. In a Tweet, Paxful founder and CEO Ray Youssef said they were choosing integrity over revenue, making 11.6 million humans safer.
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Financial Conduct Authority Seeks Better Outcomes for Consumers, Markets
The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued a statement on its objectives. As part of a three-year strategy, the financial regulator said it would focus on reducing and preventing harm, setting and testing higher standards while promoting competition. The FCA claims that its new strategy has resulted in mitigating...
crowdfundinsider.com
Annus Horribilis for Crypto: Bitfinex Publishes Open Letter on Tough Year for Digital Assets
In an understatement, Bitfinex’s CTO (as well as Tether’s) Paolo Ardoino, has labeled 2022 as the annus horribilis for crypto markets. From multiple bankruptcies, hacks, and regulatory challenges, the digital asset sector has had a challenging year. As it looks today, the path remains murky. Ardoino states:. “The...
crowdfundinsider.com
Tax Software Provider Sovos Offers “Relief” to SMBs in Advance of 1099-K Threshold Changes
Global tax software provider Sovos announced that it will be continuously monitoring changes to “provide ongoing updates and advice to help small- and medium-sized businesses navigate the complexities brought on by the combination of IRS rule changes, an increase in budget allocations for tax enforcement and a major shift in worker classifications.”
crowdfundinsider.com
StartEngine Raised $189 Million in 2022, Considering More Acquisitions
StartEngine, one of the largest investment crowdfunding platforms in the US, reports that it has raised over $189 million in 2022. StartEngine offers securities mainly under Reg CF and Reg A+ but Reg D as well. According to a blog post, StartEngine claims to be raising more than two top...
crowdfundinsider.com
Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Issues License to Manafa, a Finance Company
The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) recently announced the licensing of Manafa – a finance company specialized in debt-based crowdfunding in the Kingdom. Manafa is “a closed joint-stock company with a capital of SAR 40 million.” The license was granted to the company “after a successful trial run in SAMA’s Regulatory Sandbox; an experimental environment dedicated to innovative financial products and services in Saudi Arabia.”
crowdfundinsider.com
BlockTower Credit, MakerDAO to Fund $220M of Real-World Assets via Centrifuge
The team at Centrifuge is pleased to close the year with the official launch of a $220 million fund with their partners BlockTower Credit and MakerDAO. The executive vote passed on Sunday, December 11, and Maker will “deploy four vaults to fund investments in real-world assets (RWA), originated by BlockTower and issued on-chain through Centrifuge.”
crowdfundinsider.com
London Stock Exchange Group to Acquire Acadia to Improve Post-Trade Offering
London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) announced that it has agreed to acquire Acadia, a provider of automated uncleared margin processing and integrated risk and optimization services for the global derivatives community. The acquisition furthers LSEG’s strategy “to enhance and grow its multi-asset Post Trade offering for the uncleared derivatives...
crowdfundinsider.com
Canadian Retail Sales Grew Significantly YoY in November, Mastercard Report Reveals
According to Mastercard (NASDAQ: MQ) SpendingPulseTM, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment, Canadian retail sales, “excluding automotive, increased +3.8% YOY, (+15.6% YO3Y) in November.”. While E-commerce sales were :down this month -3% YOY, growth remains strong since pre-pandemic at +56.2% YO3Y.” In-store sales...
U.S. Senate committee asks carmakers about Chinese supply chain
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Finance Committee has asked eight major automakers, including General Motors (GM.N), Tesla (TSLA.O) and Ford Motor (F.N), to disclose whether any of their components are linked to alleged forced labor use in China, according to letters made public on Thursday.
crowdfundinsider.com
Intech Selects SimCorp for Investment Operations Service Solution
Intech, a quantitative asset manager investing on behalf of pension funds, governments, endowments, and other institutional investors worldwide, has selected SimCorp as its partner for the implementation of SimCorp’s Investment Operations Service solution. The agreement “covers the integration of SimCorp’s full lifecycle management service to support all of Intech’s...
Comments / 0