ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Free program helps Memphians get out of debt, save money

WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f7UBO_0jlNbGKb00

With the help of RISE Memphis, more than 1200 people have learned all about managing money.

“My credit score has improved, so it helps me quite a bit,” said Erma Wilson.

Karen Madlock and her team sit with clients and help them figure out their finances for free.

“What we’re really trying to do is help people use what they have,” said Madlock.

After watching the transformations up-close as an employee in the office, Wilson decided to become a client herself.

“I didn’t know what my credit score was, so that’s how I became a client. I wanted to know… (if) I need that extra boost to get my credit up, said Wilson.

Turns out there was room for improvement. That’s where a budget, savings plan and financial goal comes in; It’s something many don’t know they need.

“I just never took the time to find out. Like many other people out there in the world, (who) just never took the time to find out,” said Wilson. “It’s nothing to be embarrassed about because you’re in the shape a lot of other people are in.”

“We’ve helped clients reduce 2.3 million dollars in debt, so we are doing the work,” said Madlock.

Here is a link, if you’d like to participate: https://risememphis.org/forms/participant/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Can someone sell your house without your consent?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis neighbors were astonished to learn that a licensed notary allegedly cashed in on fake home sales. “That’s really an incredible crime,” said Jerold Heard, who has lived near one of the homes for nearly 50 years. “It’s just amazing how low these people stoop.”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis preschool owner surprises teachers with luxury Christmas gifts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis preschool owner surprised teacher with luxury Christmas gifts in Parkway Village. Great Expectations Preschool owner, Brandy Buffkins, brought the gifts out as the teachers were surprising her with a gift for Christmas. She surprised them each with Gucci bags, but that’s not all. Inside...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

USPS shows behind-the-scenes look at Memphis Mail Processing Annex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -All systems are up and running at the U.S. Postal Service as employees get ready for the busy holiday season. The Memphis Mail Processing Annex showed off a behind-the-scenes of the facility’s new resources to help deliver presents on time. There are only two mail package...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

City working to provide shelter for homeless during cold weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dangerously low temperatures will hit Memphis and the Mid-South just days before Christmas, but what will that mean for one of the most vulnerable populations — the homeless? WREG has the information you’ll need if you or someone know is seeking shelter during the bitterly cold weather. While many prepare to celebrate […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MSCS, Millington reach deal over control of Lucy Elementary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Shelby County School Board announced Tuesday a deal with Millington Municipal Schools to transfer ownership of Lucy Elementary School. The process will take four years. Millington Municipal Schools agreed to purchase the Lucy Elementary building for $3.3 million. MSCS said they will make enhancements to the facility before transferring ownership […]
MILLINGTON, TN
KATV

Southland Casino Hotel completes $320 million expansion

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Southland Casino in West Memphis has completed a $320 million expansion that includes a brand-new 300-room, 20-story hotel with 12 penthouse suites, and a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor featuring 2,400 slot machines, 50 live table games, and a variety of bars and dining options. The three-year...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

Shelby County unveils countywide text alert system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security unveiled a countywide text alert system Tuesday morning, one that leaders feel can increase residents’ safety in times of crisis. The county can now send you a text message if you’re in harm’s way. “Notices like...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Lucy Elementary students, staff to transition in 4 years

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) and Millington Municipal Schools have reached an agreement regarding Lucy Elementary School. The agreement reflects the district’s commitment to ensuring a high-quality education for all and includes a four-year transition plan, allowing Millington Municipal Schools to purchase the Lucy Elementary building for $3.3 million.
MILLINGTON, TN
localmemphis.com

As winter break is extended for students, here's what you can do to keep your child healthily engaged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students in Shelby County will get one more day of winter break than they might have thought. In order to "start the semester strong," an additional virtual instructional planning day will take place just for teachers on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Schools in the district will reopen specifically for students the following day, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Warming center opens in downtown Memphis as temperatures drop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With dangerously cold temperatures on the horizon, a city-wide effort is underway to provide shelter to some of the most vulnerable throughout our community – the homeless. The Hospitality Hub, located at 590 Washington Avenue, will open its doors as a warming center Thursday night. “When you get here, you’re going to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy