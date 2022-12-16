ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Hochul signs legislation on animals

By Jamie DeLine
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Beginning in January, the New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act will go into effect, which will no longer allow the manufacturing and sale cosmetics that have been tested on animals.

“Companies test ingredients on animals. Everyone is familiar with the Draize test, which puts cosmetics in rabbits’ eyes and is painful and mutilating,” said Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal. We shouldn’t be selling that in New York State.”

New York is the 10th state to enact this into law.

“The goal is to make it a national bill. So that often happens when a good number of states pass bills it shows that it’s right for national passage.”

On Thursday, the puppy mill pipeline bill was also signed by the governor which will prohibit the sale of dogs, cats, and bunnies in retail pet stores. A majority of pet stores come from large scale breeders, and can have severe health issues.

“These puppies are taken from their mothers early, often before their immune systems have developed,” explained Amy Jesse, Public Policy Director for the Humane Society of the United States’ Stop Puppy Mills campaign. “They are taken from their litter mates. Transport is grueling. A lot of these New York Pet stores are sourcing from Missouri and Iowa and these Midwest breeders.”

Instead of selling dogs from puppy mills, New York pet stores can charge a reasonable fee to shelters to showcase animals in their stores. But not everyone is happy about it.

People United to Protect Pet Integrity said the legislation is causing pet stores to face permanent closure. In a statement the organization said, “1500+ people will lose their jobs, 80 small businesses will close, and pets will become harder for New Yorkers to get, all while bad breeders will continue to profit.”

Others disagree.

“Pet stores will be able to make a lot of money by selling all the accoutrements that come along with having an a companion animal,” said Rosenthal. “Grooming, lessons, clothes, food, litter and we know that Americans spend billions per year on things for their animals.”

This will go into effect in 2024.

NEWS10 ABC

