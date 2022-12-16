Read full article on original website
The historic Augustus Sander House in Benton County, Missouri may not be elaborate but its beauty rests in its longevityCJ CoombsCole Camp, MO
The Buckner House in Marshall, Missouri was built in 1906 from the success of the prominent and giving Buckner familyCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
The historic 'Harris House' in Sedalia, Missouri is picture-perfect for being over 100 years oldCJ CoombsSedalia, MO
FRANCES HEYING
Frances (Perry) Heying, 77, of rural Marshall, MO, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall. At Frances’s request no services will be held. Memorials are suggested to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
WILLIE J. CAMPBELL
Willie J. Campbell, 65, of Marshall, MO, died Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his home. In true Willie J. fashion, there will not be a formal service, but there will be a get together of family and friends to celebrate his life. The gathering will begin at 4:00 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at Jackson’s Event Center, 25003 Kite Ave., Marshall, MO. Instead of sending flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to The HART Fund. Handy Artist Relief Fund (HART), through The Blues Foundation, provides assistance to musicians and their families facing health issues and Willie would want to continue to help others.
MICHAEL EUGENE FRANKLIN
Michael Eugene Franklin, 70, of Sedalia, died Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Bothwell Regional Health Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel with Pastor Deborah Galey officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the funeral chapel. Burial will be at a later date in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren. The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund, or a charity of the donor’s choice, in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.
GEORGE EDWARD PRATT JR.
George Edward Pratt Jr., 77, of Warsaw, MO, formerly of Marshall, MO, died Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022, at The Life Church, 300 Walnut St., Slater, MO 65349.
STATE FAIR COMMUNITY COLLEGE STUDENTS RECEIVE GULSTAD ACHIEVEMENT SCHOLARSHIP
Three State Fair Community College students have been selected by the Central Methodist University (CMU) College of Graduate and Extended Studies to receive the Gulstad Achievement Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. Abigail Lewis of Clinton was awarded $1,000. Jake Wheatley of Windsor was awarded $1,000, and Ashley Smallwood of...
What Missouri Towns Get The Most Snow? Is Sedalia In The Top 10?
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW! You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going to get some.
Man killed in Miller County crash
A 70-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash near Iberia on Tuesday. The post Man killed in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MARSHALL WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A Marshall woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Saline County on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 20-year-old Traia Crabtree ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Crabtree’s vehicle struck a utility pole before coming to rest.
Funeral Announcements for December 13, 2022
A memorial service for Gertrude Claudette Stoner, 89, will be held at Camp Branch Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Dec. 17. Arrangements are in care of Heckart Funeral Home. A celebration of life for Doris Marie (Smith) Mergen, 72, of Sedalia, will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
12/22/22 Closings and Cancellations
HARVESTERS DISTRIBUTION AT THE BAPTIST CHURCH IN CONCORDIA IS CANCELLED. COMMUNITY FOOD PANTRY IN MARSHALL IS CLOSED. OATS TRANSPORTATION WILL NOT RUN ON THURSDAY OR FRIDAY EXCEPT FOR DIALYSIS RIDERS ONLY.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
COOPER COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY ANNOUNCES WARMING CENTERS
The Cooper County Emergency Management Agency has announced warming centers due to the dangerously cold weather expected Thursday, December 22 through Sunday, December 25. The Cooper County Courthouse first floor, located at 200 Main Street in Boonville, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. The Boonslick...
UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION ADVISES FARMERS AND RANCHERS TO PREPARE CATTLE FOR FRIGID TEMPERATURES
The University of Missouri Extension is advising farmers and ranchers to prepare cattle for frigid temperatures in the upcoming days. As temperatures drop, producers need to insure that cattle are kept safe in harsh conditions according to University of Missouri Extension state beef nutritionist Eric Bailey. When the temperature is...
GLASGOW SCHOOL BOARD HEAR PRESENTATIONS ON HVAC UPGRADES
The Glasgow School Board heard a presentations on HVAC upgrades during its meeting on Tuesday, December 20. The board heard a presentation from Performance Services regarding the possible HVAC upgrades, as well as a presentation from LJ Hart on lease purchase options to pay for the proposed upgrades. The board...
Columbia man pleads guilty in deadly DWI crash
A Columbia man pleaded guilty Monday to two felony charges in connection with a deadly November 2021 DWI crash. The post Columbia man pleads guilty in deadly DWI crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SALINE COUNTY COMMISSION HEARS UPDATE ON NATIONAL OPIOID SETTLEMENT FUNDS AND WARMING CENTERS
Saline County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Thompson gave an update on National Opioid Settlement Funds during a meeting of the Saline County Commission on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Thompson stated that Saline County will receive $112,452.87. The funds will arrive by check periodically according to Thompson. In other news from the...
Crashed B-2 Still Blocking Whiteman AFB’s Runway, Spirit Fleet Grounded
U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan CraneWith Whiteman AFB's only runway still closed, the installation has now also put an open-ended safety pause on all B-2 operations.
Two People Injured in Crash at Rebar Road
Two people were injured in a two-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon just north of Sedalia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old Ricky D. Rafferty of Tipton, was on US 65 at Rebar Road around 5 p.m., when he attempted to make a left-hand turn on a green light, and was struck by a northbound 2008 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 63-year-old Sherri N. Smith of Marshall, who failed to stop at a red light.
This Is The Coldest City In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Columbia men indicted by grand jury in five separate felony cases
COLUMBIA - Five Columbia men were indicted by a Boone County grand jury Friday for their alleged involvement in five separate felony cases. Cadilac Derrick, 35, now faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to a Nov. 5 shooting that left two women dead. He had previously been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, along with the armed criminal action charges.
