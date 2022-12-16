ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

FRANCES HEYING

Frances (Perry) Heying, 77, of rural Marshall, MO, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall. At Frances’s request no services will be held. Memorials are suggested to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
WILLIE J. CAMPBELL

Willie J. Campbell, 65, of Marshall, MO, died Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his home. In true Willie J. fashion, there will not be a formal service, but there will be a get together of family and friends to celebrate his life. The gathering will begin at 4:00 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at Jackson’s Event Center, 25003 Kite Ave., Marshall, MO. Instead of sending flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to The HART Fund. Handy Artist Relief Fund (HART), through The Blues Foundation, provides assistance to musicians and their families facing health issues and Willie would want to continue to help others.
MICHAEL EUGENE FRANKLIN

Michael Eugene Franklin, 70, of Sedalia, died Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Bothwell Regional Health Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel with Pastor Deborah Galey officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the funeral chapel. Burial will be at a later date in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren. The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund, or a charity of the donor’s choice, in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.
GEORGE EDWARD PRATT JR.

George Edward Pratt Jr., 77, of Warsaw, MO, formerly of Marshall, MO, died Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022, at The Life Church, 300 Walnut St., Slater, MO 65349.
STATE FAIR COMMUNITY COLLEGE STUDENTS RECEIVE GULSTAD ACHIEVEMENT SCHOLARSHIP

Three State Fair Community College students have been selected by the Central Methodist University (CMU) College of Graduate and Extended Studies to receive the Gulstad Achievement Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. Abigail Lewis of Clinton was awarded $1,000. Jake Wheatley of Windsor was awarded $1,000, and Ashley Smallwood of...
MARSHALL WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT

A Marshall woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Saline County on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 20-year-old Traia Crabtree ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Crabtree’s vehicle struck a utility pole before coming to rest.
Funeral Announcements for December 13, 2022

A memorial service for Gertrude Claudette Stoner, 89, will be held at Camp Branch Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Dec. 17. Arrangements are in care of Heckart Funeral Home. A celebration of life for Doris Marie (Smith) Mergen, 72, of Sedalia, will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
12/22/22 Closings and Cancellations

HARVESTERS DISTRIBUTION AT THE BAPTIST CHURCH IN CONCORDIA IS CANCELLED. COMMUNITY FOOD PANTRY IN MARSHALL IS CLOSED. OATS TRANSPORTATION WILL NOT RUN ON THURSDAY OR FRIDAY EXCEPT FOR DIALYSIS RIDERS ONLY.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
COOPER COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY ANNOUNCES WARMING CENTERS

The Cooper County Emergency Management Agency has announced warming centers due to the dangerously cold weather expected Thursday, December 22 through Sunday, December 25. The Cooper County Courthouse first floor, located at 200 Main Street in Boonville, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. The Boonslick...
GLASGOW SCHOOL BOARD HEAR PRESENTATIONS ON HVAC UPGRADES

The Glasgow School Board heard a presentations on HVAC upgrades during its meeting on Tuesday, December 20. The board heard a presentation from Performance Services regarding the possible HVAC upgrades, as well as a presentation from LJ Hart on lease purchase options to pay for the proposed upgrades. The board...
Two People Injured in Crash at Rebar Road

Two people were injured in a two-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon just north of Sedalia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old Ricky D. Rafferty of Tipton, was on US 65 at Rebar Road around 5 p.m., when he attempted to make a left-hand turn on a green light, and was struck by a northbound 2008 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 63-year-old Sherri N. Smith of Marshall, who failed to stop at a red light.
Columbia men indicted by grand jury in five separate felony cases

COLUMBIA - Five Columbia men were indicted by a Boone County grand jury Friday for their alleged involvement in five separate felony cases. Cadilac Derrick, 35, now faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to a Nov. 5 shooting that left two women dead. He had previously been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, along with the armed criminal action charges.
