Willie J. Campbell, 65, of Marshall, MO, died Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his home. In true Willie J. fashion, there will not be a formal service, but there will be a get together of family and friends to celebrate his life. The gathering will begin at 4:00 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at Jackson’s Event Center, 25003 Kite Ave., Marshall, MO. Instead of sending flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to The HART Fund. Handy Artist Relief Fund (HART), through The Blues Foundation, provides assistance to musicians and their families facing health issues and Willie would want to continue to help others.

MARSHALL, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO