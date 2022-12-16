Read full article on original website
Related
Following in father's footsteps: Butte standout inks intent to play at Montana
BUTTE – Wednesday's weather outside was frightful, but the mood inside Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium was delightful. A crowd braved the snow and bluster to get inside Butte High School to celebrate the letter of intent signing by Butte Football’s Cameron Gurnsey to attend college and play football at the University of Montana. Gurnsey verbally committed to the Griz in August.
Nine Helena Capital Bruins sign with collegiate programs as part of national early signing period
HELENA — Most of their heads still closely-shaven – the remnants of state championship mohawks – nine Helena Capital seniors officially signed with collegiate programs on Wednesday as part of an early signing period. Tom Carter and Talon Marsh (Montana State) joined Hayden Opitz and Austin Buehler...
MHSA reportedly dissolves Drummond-Philipsburg 8-Man football co-op
DRUMMOND — The Drummond-Philipsburg football co-op is no more after nine seasons. The Montana High School Association denied a renewal of the co-op, which played under the name Flint Creek Titans, on Monday, according to the Flint Creek Courier. The newspaper obtained the letter that the MHSA sent to Philipsburg Schools Superintendent Tom Gates and Drummond Schools Superintendent Dean Phillips.
