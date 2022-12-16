Read full article on original website
CLOSINGS & DELAYS - December 22, 2022
Below is a list of closings and delayed openings in the Riley County/Manhattan; Geary County/Junction City and Pottawatomie County/Wamego areas for December 22nd:. American Legion Post 45 - Junction City: 12/21 Bingo canceled; post closed 12/22. Ascension Medical Group Via Christi Orthopedics in Manhattan: closed. Bounce It Out, LLC: closed.
Topeka Police implement Walk-in accident reporting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are implementing walk-in accident reporting. While implemented they will only respond to or investigate accidents that fall under the following parameters:. Injury, possible injury or death. Possible impairment of a driver by drugs or alcohol. Hit-and run-incidents. Disturbance between any involved parties. Involvement of...
Travelers prepare for blizzard like conditions in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many with travel plans are getting ready for snow and possible blizzard-like conditions Wednesday night through Thursday early afternoon. “Well it’s definitely going to affect our plans because it’ll slow down traffic, slow down travel and it’s going to be a lot colder than it normally is when we’re back and forth from here to Topeka,” says traveler, Anthony Highfill. Weather experts say traveling Wednesday night through Friday night is not recommended at this time, as wind chills could reach as low as negative 40 degrees in some spots. However, if you absolutely have to travel make sure you’re prepared.
Thousands in Kansas without power
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
RCPD enters Emergency Accident Reporting Phase
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Dept. has entered its Emergency Accident Reporting Phase. RCPD says the inclement weather has prompted a spike in traffic accidents. They ask motorists to delay reporting any crashes or accidents they are in if there is no need for immediate response, like injuries or illicit activity.
Local leaders prepare for the cold temperatures
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At an early morning meeting, the City of Topeka says it is working with numerous community partners to prepare for this week’s dangerous temperatures. Local leaders offered updates on Tuesday listing what the governing body will do to help keep the community safe. The leaders paid particular attention to the city’s homeless population with the Topeka Rescue Mission and Valeo Behavioral Health taking the lead on the matter.
Winter Weather Resources
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major winter storm is forecasted to hit Northeast Kansas and bring potentially fatal freezing temperatures - here is a list of resources to help you stay warm. Warming Centers:. NameLocationTime. Geary County Public Health Department1212 W. Ash St., Junction City8 a.m. Dec. 21 - 8...
Manhattan Fire Department: Royal Towers requires structural evaluation
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Viral videos of damage at Royal Towers in Manhattan has pushed the fire department to investigate the facility which will require an evaluation by a structural engineer. The Manhattan Fire Department says on Monday, Dec. 19, that its Risk Reduction Division was made aware of several...
Two hospitalized after driver makes unsafe turn in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after a driver made an unsafe turn in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Madison Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Shawnee Co. government offices to close due to weather
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - All Shawnee Co. Government Offices will be closed due to the upcoming weather forecast, minus certain offices that perform essential functions. As the county has been placed under a Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Wednesday night to noon Friday, and a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday to Thursday night, Aaron Mays, the Shawnee Co. Board of County Commissioners chair, has declared that all county government offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, except for offices fulfilling essential functions.
Body found in Topeka as authorities continue investigating Cari Allen’s disappearance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a body has been found — but not yet identified — as their investigation into the disappearance of Cari Allen continues. The body was found at a “location of interest” in Topeka, the DCSO release...
City of Manhattan buildings to close ahead of severe winter weather
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Manhattan buildings will close ahead of severe winter weather, giving city officials an extended holiday break. The City of Manhattan says on Thursday, Dec. 22, all city-operated buildings will close due to inclement winter weather. This includes City Hall, Municipal Court, Flint Hills Discovery Center, Sunset Zoo, all three recreation centers, the Ice Rink and the Animal Shelter.
Geary Co. officials rescue hunter stranded in icy water for two hours
MILFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County officials were able to rescue a hunter who got stranded in the icy waters of Milford Lake as he attempted to gather his geese decoys in the midst of a major winter storm. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 9:40 a.m....
Icy K-10 closes as crews attempt to clear jackknifed semi-truck
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials closed a segment of K-10 after a semi-truck jackknifed on the icy highway. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 13 on Kansas Highway 10 with reports of a jackknifed semi-truck in the westbound lanes.
Shawnee County, KS Makes Changes to Keep Recycling Program
Shawnee Co. is keeping its curbside recycling program, but at a cost. Commissioners approved a three-month extension with Waste Management to provide the service. Solid Waste Manger Bill Sutton says the goal is to negotiate a longer-term contract later. Commissioners also approved rate increases, effective February 1, 2023, which will allow customers to opt out of curbside recycling.
Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
Hundreds without power on one of coldest afternoons of the year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds are without power on Thursday afternoon - one of the coldest of the year with a major winter storm set in. The Evergy Outage Map indicates that nearly 400 Topekans are without power on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22. The outage was reported around 12:16 p.m....
Manhattan man hospitalized after pedestrian-vehicle accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle in an intersection with a “do not cross” signal. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Leavenworth and N. 3rd St. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
All government offices in Shawnee County to close ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local government offices are set to close due to the impending winter storm expected to hit Kansas later this week. The Shawnee County Department of Emergency Management said on Tuesday that Shawnee County has been put under a wind chill warning from midnight Wednesday night to noon CST on Friday and a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. The National Weather Service has also said that they have high confidence in dangerous wintry conditions later this week, including wind chills that could bring -30 to -45 degree temperatures.
