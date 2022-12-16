Read full article on original website
Zachary John
5d ago
A lot of mechanics are just sleazy men hustling and stealing is their only way of life. especially with the pandemic and how used cars went up in price. Least we know they won't be scamin anymore. These sleazy mechanics pray on single mothers and pple with no knowledge of mechanics. Definitely proud of the District Attorney.
Attempted Homicide At Lower Paxton Twp. Hotel: Police
A Harrisburg man has been arrested in connection with a homicide attempt at a central Pennsylvania hotel on Sunday, authorities say. The Lower Paxton Township Bureau of police officers were called to a report of two men fighting and shots being fired at the Woodspring Suites located at 6351 Chelton Avenue on Dec. 18 at 11:15 p.m., according to a release by the department.
Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash
A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
$800 in Toys for Tots gifts stolen in string of Dauphin County car thefts
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Township police are investigating a string of car burglaries throughout the Dauphin County area. According to police, on Dec. 13, officers responded to the 2200 block of Kohn Road for a report of several attempted car break-ins. Upon arrival, police determined that forcible entry...
Pennsylvania State Police seize $50,000 worth of drugs in Berks County
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Berks County have arrested a man after $50,000 worth of drugs were seized. State Police say on November 30 Troopers contacted Darryl Metz Jr. regarding an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs. State Police say searches of Metz’s...
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next month
A major retail chain has just announced that they will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. On January 31, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Harrisburg will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
Police chase ends with finding 10-year-old behind the wheel
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A police chase in Gettysburg ended with officers finding a 10-year-old boy behind the wheel. And his 6-year-old brother as his passenger. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Gettysburg Borough attempted to stop a car driving without its lights on just before midnight on Dec. 21, according to a press release.
Three people injured in severe Lebanon County crash
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were injured after a severe single vehicle crash in Lebanon County on Tuesday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an Acura RSX was traveling on the 400 block of Union Road when it entered a right curve at the crest of the hill. The vehicle left the roadway where it struck multiple trees and a utility pole.
Jail pandemic employment fraud investigation ends with inmates sentenced
Harrisburg, Pa. — Five inmates in Pa. correctional facilities filed false claims for unemployment assistance during the pandemic, ending with a slew of charges for the fraud. Jeovanny Shultz, age 28, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mercer; Andrew Marszalek, age 24, of New Cumberland; Nicholas Baggio, age 32, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy; Alexis Figueroa, age 32, of Philadelphia; and Oscar Martinez, age 30, an inmate at State Correctional Institution at Rockview all entered guilty pleas for fraud...
Lebanon fire department wreaths promote fire safety
Most home fires happen during winter months, according to the National Fire Protection Association. The Lebanon City Fire Department is using a symbolic gesture to promote fire safety. Lebanon fire department wreaths promote fire safety. Most home fires happen during winter months, according to the National Fire Protection Association. The...
Tyler tries...being a UPS delivery person
HERSHEY, Pa. — The holiday season is here and you may have packages being delivered to your doorstep. Or, have you ever thought about what it takes to do the job?. FOX43's Tyler Hatfield hopped into the big, brown and familiar package car to get an inside look of what it takes to be UPS delivery person.
Uninhabitable Lancaster County home listed for nearly $1 million
MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The real estate market has been hot for months, and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny. According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not...
Beloved antique store destroyed in Adams Co. fire
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — The remains of Ma’s General Store were still smoldering Wednesday morning as owner Kathy Briner surveyed the damage. “This was my life. I loved coming to the store every day and working,” she said. “So I guess it’s time for me to retire.”
Man charged with homicide in connection to 1984 Lancaster County murder
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly 40 years after the murder of 25-year-old Maryann Bagenstose, the Lancaster County District Attorney's office and Pennsylvania State Police have made an arrest. On Thursday, PSP Troopers charged 67-year-old Jere Bagenstose, the estranged husband of Maryann, with one count of Criminal Homicide. "This is...
GARBAGE GRINCHES: Coatesville Duo Stole Holiday Tips From Trash Men, Cops Say
A Chester County duo might not make it home for the holidays. Adam Thompson and Anne Farrelly, both of Coatesville, are accused of stealing gift cards and cash tips that East Goshen homeowners left out for sanitation workers, authorities said in a release. Police were dispatched to the area near...
Victim identified in York County two-vehicle crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:00 p.,m.: According to troopers, the scene at Barren Road South has been cleared and the roadway has been reopened. Jacob Bertazon, 23, from White Hall, Maryland was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Officers determined that the two-vehicle crash occurred when...
LODD: Pa. chief dies after medical call
DOVER, Pa. — Chief Troy M. Dettinger, 55, died of an apparent heart attack on Nov. 30, hours after responding to an EMS call at a residence. The Union Fire and Hose Company #1 chief went home after the call, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Police officers performed...
Dauphin County restaurant burglarized, cash stolen
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating the burglary of a restaurant. According to police, a man forced his way into The Wharf Bar & Grille around 3 a.m. on December 17. The suspect stole money from a cash register before fleeing from the building located...
State Police: Scam Nets Thieves $5,700 From Lewisburg Family
LEWISBURG — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.
Driver dead after getting thrown from truck in central Pa. rollover crash
A man was killed Tuesday night when the truck he was driving crashed and rolled in York County, ejecting him from the vehicle, authorities said. Coroner Pamela Gay said the man, who has not yet been identified, was driving east on the 4900 block of East Berlin Road in Paradise Township when he veered off the road and lost control around 8:45 p.m.
Gas, diesel hit lowest prices in nearly a year
HARRISBURG, Pa. — This year’s sky-high gas prices are starting to come down. According to AAA, the average gas price in Pennsylvania is now $3.66 per gallon, down from a record high of $5.07 in June. “The decrease is attributed to lower cost of oil, which is the...
