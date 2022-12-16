ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A lot of mechanics are just sleazy men hustling and stealing is their only way of life. especially with the pandemic and how used cars went up in price. Least we know they won't be scamin anymore. These sleazy mechanics pray on single mothers and pple with no knowledge of mechanics. Definitely proud of the District Attorney.

Attempted Homicide At Lower Paxton Twp. Hotel: Police

A Harrisburg man has been arrested in connection with a homicide attempt at a central Pennsylvania hotel on Sunday, authorities say. The Lower Paxton Township Bureau of police officers were called to a report of two men fighting and shots being fired at the Woodspring Suites located at 6351 Chelton Avenue on Dec. 18 at 11:15 p.m., according to a release by the department.
Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash

A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
Police chase ends with finding 10-year-old behind the wheel

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A police chase in Gettysburg ended with officers finding a 10-year-old boy behind the wheel. And his 6-year-old brother as his passenger. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Gettysburg Borough attempted to stop a car driving without its lights on just before midnight on Dec. 21, according to a press release.
Three people injured in severe Lebanon County crash

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were injured after a severe single vehicle crash in Lebanon County on Tuesday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an Acura RSX was traveling on the 400 block of Union Road when it entered a right curve at the crest of the hill. The vehicle left the roadway where it struck multiple trees and a utility pole.
Jail pandemic employment fraud investigation ends with inmates sentenced

Harrisburg, Pa. — Five inmates in Pa. correctional facilities filed false claims for unemployment assistance during the pandemic, ending with a slew of charges for the fraud. Jeovanny Shultz, age 28, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mercer; Andrew Marszalek, age 24, of New Cumberland; Nicholas Baggio, age 32, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy; Alexis Figueroa, age 32, of Philadelphia; and Oscar Martinez, age 30, an inmate at State Correctional Institution at Rockview all entered guilty pleas for fraud...
Lebanon fire department wreaths promote fire safety

Most home fires happen during winter months, according to the National Fire Protection Association. The Lebanon City Fire Department is using a symbolic gesture to promote fire safety. Lebanon fire department wreaths promote fire safety. Most home fires happen during winter months, according to the National Fire Protection Association. The...
Tyler tries...being a UPS delivery person

HERSHEY, Pa. — The holiday season is here and you may have packages being delivered to your doorstep. Or, have you ever thought about what it takes to do the job?. FOX43's Tyler Hatfield hopped into the big, brown and familiar package car to get an inside look of what it takes to be UPS delivery person.
Uninhabitable Lancaster County home listed for nearly $1 million

MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The real estate market has been hot for months, and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny. According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not...
Beloved antique store destroyed in Adams Co. fire

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — The remains of Ma’s General Store were still smoldering Wednesday morning as owner Kathy Briner surveyed the damage. “This was my life. I loved coming to the store every day and working,” she said. “So I guess it’s time for me to retire.”
Victim identified in York County two-vehicle crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:00 p.,m.: According to troopers, the scene at Barren Road South has been cleared and the roadway has been reopened. Jacob Bertazon, 23, from White Hall, Maryland was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Officers determined that the two-vehicle crash occurred when...
LODD: Pa. chief dies after medical call

DOVER, Pa. — Chief Troy M. Dettinger, 55, died of an apparent heart attack on Nov. 30, hours after responding to an EMS call at a residence. The Union Fire and Hose Company #1 chief went home after the call, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Police officers performed...
Dauphin County restaurant burglarized, cash stolen

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating the burglary of a restaurant. According to police, a man forced his way into The Wharf Bar & Grille around 3 a.m. on December 17. The suspect stole money from a cash register before fleeing from the building located...
State Police: Scam Nets Thieves $5,700 From Lewisburg Family

LEWISBURG — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.
Gas, diesel hit lowest prices in nearly a year

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This year’s sky-high gas prices are starting to come down. According to AAA, the average gas price in Pennsylvania is now $3.66 per gallon, down from a record high of $5.07 in June. “The decrease is attributed to lower cost of oil, which is the...
