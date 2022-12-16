ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Crain Communications acquires MiBiz, details Grand Rapids market strategy

GRAND RAPIDS — Regional business publication MiBiz will join the growing portfolio of Detroit-based Crain Communications Inc. under a new deal announced today. In acquiring Grand Rapids-based MiBiz, which was founded in 1988, Crain Communications is doubling down on its investment in the West Michigan market after previously purchasing the Grand Rapids Business Journal on Aug. 31.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The MiBiz Podcast: The Botanical Co.

Because Jarred Biggs’s family owned small businesses in Middleville for decades, his hometown was his first choice when it came time for the longtime marijuana caregiver and grower to open the Botanical Co. dispensary. Tune in to hear Biggs and Jimmy Strunk, director of sales for the national brand Pablo, talk about their long road to success, the challenges of the cannabis industry, and their take on how to bring more equity into this business.
MIDDLEVILLE, MI
Amerifirst Home Mortgage acquired by Ohio mortgage firm

Union Home Mortgage — a retail, wholesale and consumer-direct mortgage company based in Strongsville, Ohio — has acquired Portage-based Amerifirst Home Mortgage. The acquisition “will expand UHM’s national reach in key markets and bring together two leading USDA mortgage lenders,” according to an announcement on the deal that comes less than two weeks after Amerifirst filed notice of plans to initiate layoffs.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
2 West Michigan civil engineering firms plan merger

Holland Engineering Inc. aims to expand its offerings to municipal clients under a merger planned with another West Michigan civil engineering firm. In the deal announced today with Kentwood-based OMM Engineering Inc., company officials say they will continue to serve clients under a shared entity based at 220 Hoover Blvd. in Holland.
HOLLAND, MI
Multifamily investment firm buys multiple Calvin Seminary student housing buildings for $5.6M

GRAND RAPIDS — Multifamily investment and property management firm Trillium Investments LLC recently purchased 62 student housing units from Calvin Theological Seminary for $5.6 million. Grand Rapids-based Trillium Investments, doing business as Trillium Neighborhood Owner LLC, closed on the 11-parcel acquisition on Dec. 1, according to property records. The...

